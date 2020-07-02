TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) announced today that its subsidiary, Global Restoration Holdings (“Global” or the “Company”), has acquired Rolyn Companies, Inc. (“Rolyn”), a leading commercial and large loss restoration services provider in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The founders and executive leaders of Rolyn will continue to hold a minority stake and oversee day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland within the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Rolyn provides full-service emergency response, recovery, decontamination and infection control and restoration services to a wide variety of commercial end markets, with a focus on the healthcare, hospitality, government and education sectors. Led by Sam Bergman, Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Futrovsky, President, and Ronald Bergman, Co-Founder and Chairman, the company employs approximately 150 associates operating out of nine offices spanning from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina within the Mid-Atlantic region, to Georgia, Florida and Texas within the Southeastern U.S.

“We are excited to be partnering with Global and FirstService,” said Sam Bergman, CEO of Rolyn. “We are fortunate to have found an organization that is strongly aligned with our culture and client service focus. Our leadership team and dedicated employees look forward to the many opportunities of joining forces with a national market leader like Global.”

“This transaction advances our strategy of enhancing Global’s geographic footprint to better serve national clients by expanding our presence along the Mid-Atlantic coast, while increasing our existing scale in the Southeast,” said Stacy Mazur, CEO of U.S. operations at the Company. “Rolyn’s expertise particularly in healthcare, as well as several other commercial verticals, deepens our capabilities and service offering in these industry sectors,” he concluded.

“I would like to welcome the senior leaders and the entire Rolyn team to our organization,” said Jeff Johnson, Executive Chairman of Global. “We are delighted to have finalized this transaction in advance of our pending national re-branding launch early next year. The addition of Rolyn is a key strategic move in our drive towards furthering our market leadership position.”

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates $2.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV".

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.FirstService.com

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

President & CEO

FirstService Corporation

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

CFO

FirstService Corporation

(416) 960-9566