SAN ANTONIO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Ward, CEO of MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION, www.mirageenergycorp.com (OTC Pink: MRGE), applauds the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), which went into effect Wednesday, as a “true win-win” for the energy sector across the North American continent.

“The USMCA is a great deal for all three countries involved,” said Ward, who has been working in the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and Mexico for more than 50 years and recently signed a binding $4 billion financing agreement from Bluebell International, LLC, to develop North America’s largest cross-border natural gas infrastructure project. “This will greatly open up the cross-border energy sector, which in turn will spur growth in manufacturing and create thousands of jobs in all three countries.”

He noted, “The reduction of trade barriers, especially as it relates to the transportation and storage of natural gas between the U.S. and Mexico, has multiple benefits, including many more jobs for Mexican citizens and no job losses in the U.S.”

“The USMCA and the subsequent growth of the international natural gas market, which offers access to local, affordable power generation, enables global heavy industry manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to relocate to Mexico from places like China, keeping costs down while improving trade relations and logistics with the U.S.,” he added.

Finally, he stated the benefit to Mexico’s national security is indisputable. “Thanks to the USMCA, we will be able to build the largest natural gas storage facility on the North American continent right there in Mexico, giving the country a six-months’ supply of domestically stored natural gas, providing needed power in the event of a natural or political supply interruption.”

About Mirage Energy Corporation :

Mirage Energy Corporation (mrge) is a natural gas storage and international transportation company based in San Antonio, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Northern Hemisphere Logistics, Inc., WPF Transmission, Inc., WPF Mexico Pipelines, Cenote Energy, Project Consulting Services and Arendal, Mirage is developing an integrated pipeline infrastructure in and between Mexico and the U.S. and North America’s largest natural gas storage facility, located in Mexico. Founded in 2014 as Bridgewater Platforms Inc., the company changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016 ( http://www.mirageenergycorp.com ).

