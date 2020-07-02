WOODSTOCK, Ontario, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce a 43-101 National Instrument document has been completed by Joerg Kleinboek, Professional Geologist. The N43-101 document has been posted, read the document at the company website, www.joshuagoldresources.com .



Ben Fuschino, CEO comments, “This filing of the 43-101 represents the culmination of many years of persistence by the Joshua Gold Resources Inc. JSHG team in the Swayze Greenstone belt area located in the western region of the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt , the gold belt is an established gold mining district having produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901. We believe this region is one of the few remaining areas around the world where Tier 1 gold deposits can still be discovered, built and mined profitably”. He continued, “Joerg has done an excellent job at sorting out the historical geological exploration done on the C1 property, which will greatly aid us moving forward in our exploration. We will start drilling again next week and our geological team will exploit Joerg's interpretations of the historical data.”

Further, the Company would like to announce that The Depository Trust Corporation (the “DTC”) has approved the JSHG common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company’s Transfer Agent, V-Stock Transfer, LLC. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable JSHG shareholders to transfer their shares of JSHG stock electronically after buying or selling, with the goal to improve the process associated with the transfer of physical stock certificates.

“The Company is very pleased to have secured this DWAC approval from DTC. We believe that this DWAC eligibility will have a positive effect on shareholders looking to deposit shares,” said Ben Fuschino, CEO.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the three-billion-year old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, niobium to chromium. For more information on JSHG go to http://www.joshuaresources.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

