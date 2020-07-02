Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), Delivery Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Type (Specialty EMR), Hospital Size (Small, Large Hospitals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospital EMR systems market is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing inclination across the globe towards the adoption of EMR systems due to government support for the adoption of EMRs, an increase in the COVID-19 patient volume, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs.



By component, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on components, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for software integration and interoperability, which require extensive training and regular upgrades, are the major factors responsible for the large share of the services segment.

By delivery mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019. Based on the delivery mode, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. An increasing number of hospitals have shifted their preference from on-premise models to cloud-based models, which has contributed towards its market growth.



By type, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on type, the market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR solutions. In 2019, the general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the multifunction, multi-specialty capabilities of general EMRs, enabling their use in various specialties through flexible functioning and incorporated plugins.



By hospital size, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market in 2019.

Based on hospital size, the hospital EMR systems market is segmented into small and medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals. In 2019, the small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the faster adoption of EMRs in small and medium-sized hospitals owing to factors such as ease of transfer of patient data among healthcare providers, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hospital EMR Systems Market Overview

4.2 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Delivery Mode and Component (2019)

4.3 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Region (2018-2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Support for the Adoption of EMR Solutions

5.2.1.2 Growing Patient Volume Due to the Global Outbreak of Covid-19

5.2.1.3 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need for Significant Investments in Infrastructure Development and High Cost of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Reluctance to Adopt EMR Solutions in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based EHR Solutions

5.2.3.2 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Hospital EMR Systems Market

6.2.1 Limitations of EMR During Covid-19

6.2.2 Strategies Adopted by EMR Vendors During Covid-19

6.3 Increased Adoption of EMR

6.4 Technology Giants Entering the Healthcare It Market

6.5 Increased Preference for Cloud-Based EMR in Hospitals

6.6 Technological Advancements in EMR Solutions

7 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Introduction of Complex Software and Need for Software Integration & Interoperability Are Supporting Market Growth

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Frequent Need for Upgrades and Improvements in Software Applications Are Major Factors Driving Growth

7.4 Hardware

7.4.1 Need for Faster Data Exchange & Better Interoperability Are Increasing the Adoption of Hardware in Hospitals



8 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise

8.2.1 Enhanced Control and Cost Benefits Offered by On-Premise Solutions Are Major Factors Supporting Market Growth

8.3 Cloud-Based

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Healthcare Organizations Shifting from On-Premise to Cloud-Based Models to Drive Growth



9 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 General EMR Solutions

9.2.1 Multi-Functional and Multi-Specialty Capabilities of General EMR Solutions Are Major Factors Supporting Market Growth

9.3 Specialty EMR Solutions

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Specialty Hospitals Globally to Drive Growth

10 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Hospital Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Hospitals

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Hospitals Provide High Growth Opportunities for Cloud-Based EMRs

10.3 Large Hospitals

10.3.1 Admission of a Large Number of Covid-19 Patients to Boost the Adoption of EMR in Large Hospitals



11 Hospital EMR Systems Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 Large Number of Covid-19 Patients and Growing Need to Curtail Soaring Healthcare Costs to Drive Market Growth in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Deployment of Digital Health Initiatives to Propel Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Adoption of EMRs in the Country to Drive Market Growth

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Improve the Adoption of EMR and Ehealth Solutions Are a Major Driving Factor

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Upcoming Retirement of a Large Number of French Doctors Will Draw Attention to the Need for Effective Patient Management Solutions

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan is the Largest Hospital EMR Systems Market in the APAC

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China is a Lucrative Market for EMR Solutions Due to Strong Government Support for Healthcare Reforms

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Presence of a Large Number of Hospitals and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for EMR Solutions in Hospitals

11.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Developments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Growing Medical Tourism to Support Market Growth in the Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive Players

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Product and Regional Matrix: by Company

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis Methodology

12.4.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Asia-Pacific Region

12.4.2.1 Key Player Analysis of the Hospital EMR Systems Market in Japan

12.4.2.2 Key Player Analysis of the Hospital EMR Systems Market in China

12.4.2.3 Key Player Analysis of the Hospital EMR Systems Market in India

12.4.2.4 Key Player Analysis of the Hospital EMR Systems Market in Australia and New Zealand

12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.5.3 Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Epic Systems Corporation

13.2 Cerner Corporation

13.3 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

13.4 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

13.5 Medhost

13.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

13.7 Athenahealth, Inc.

13.8 Eclinicalworks

13.9 GE Healthcare

13.10 Nextgen Healthcare

13.11 Intersystems Corporation

13.12 Cantata Health

13.13 Mtbc

13.14 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

13.15 Curemd

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Drchrono

13.16.2 Kareo

13.16.3 Greenway Health

13.16.4 Modernizing Medicine

13.16.5 Advancedmd



