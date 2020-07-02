SANTA CLARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce it has hired Arnaud Amet as Director of Sales for Europe. Mr. Amet situated in Paris, France comes from regional and global sales and marketing roles in Microsoft (MSFT) where he worked for over a decade ending in 2015. He also has significant experience with his own startup in sales and marketing of AR/VR to large brands partnering with Facebook (FB), Huawei and Microsoft. With the hiring of Mr. Amet, NexTech is expanding not just its geographical footprint but also its growing talent base, which is critical to the company's rapid growth plans.
Arnaud Amet, NexTech Director of European Sales comments, “I am super excited to embark on my next journey with NexTechAR! NexTechAR has taken an edge in the race with the combination of 3D production services and more recently programmatic advertising display capabilities. They have figured out how to make AR simple, affordable, and scalable. Additionally, if we just look at the 3D Advertising business they bring to the market the next golden egg: brands and ad sales agencies”. Mr Amet continues, “NexTechAR has lifted technical and usability barriers. They are in position to offer and deliver end-to-end campaigns, from a 3D/AR online ad to a product page ‘ARitized’ interaction. This is a game changer in the industry, and a marketer’s dream. I’m excited to introduce NexTech to my extensive database of global brands, agencies and partners in France, and throughout Europe. We are just at the beginning of a great story!”
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We are excited to have someone as experienced and connected as Arnaud join our growing team and lead our new European division. I’m confident that Arnaud will hit the ground running building and quickly grow our revenue in 2020 and beyond. The opportunity for our company to take the lead position in Europe is enormous and with Arnaud’s deep experience selling to tech titans like Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, Sony, Fujitsu and Toshiba I feel very confident in our future success in landing significant new business from Europe.”
Recent Company Highlights in 2020:
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
