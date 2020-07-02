SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc., or XP (Nasdaq: XP), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,535,420 Class A common shares offered by General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, L.P. and XP Controle Participações S.A. at a public offering price of $42.50 per share.



XP Inc. will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A common shares by the selling shareholders.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,930,313 additional Class A common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

XP Investimentos, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as Global Coordinators in the offering, and XP Investimentos, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are collectively acting as Joint Bookrunners of this offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: XP Investimentos, Tower 45, 55 West 46th Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10036; Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Credit Suisse, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, New York 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

Educating new classes of investors;





Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;





Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and





Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 600 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “aim,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond XP Inc.’s control. XP, Inc’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition, change in clients, regulatory measures, a change in external forces, among other factors.