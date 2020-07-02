Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global 5G services market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global 5G services market to grow with a CAGR of 35.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on 5G services market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on 5G services market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 5G services market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 5G services market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand for high speed and rapid development of connected IoT devices

Rising dependency on machine to machine connected networking and increasing demand for broadband services

2) Restraints

High cost involved in high speed networking

3) Opportunities

Increasing merger and acquisitions among key players offering benefits to end users

Segment Covered

The global 5G services market is segmented on the basis of communication type , industry vertical, and application.



The Global 5G Services Market by Communication Type

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable And Low Latency Communications (uRLLC)

The Global 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The Global 5G Services Market by Application

MMTC and URLLC

EMBB

FWA

Company Profiles

AT&T Inc.

BT Group plc

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

KT Corporation

Saudi Telecom Company

Deutsche Telekom Group

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the 5G services market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the 5G services market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global 5G services market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. 5G Services Market Highlights

2.2. 5G Services Market Projection

2.3. 5G Services Market Regional Highlights



3. Global 5G Services Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the 5G Services Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Communication Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of 5G Services Market



4. 5G Services Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global 5G Services Market by Communication Type

5.1. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

5.2. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

5.3. Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC)



6. Global 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

6.1. Manufacturing

6.2. Energy & Utilities

6.3. Media & Entertainment

6.4. IT & Telecom

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Transportation & Logistics

6.7. Others



7. Global 5G Services Market by Application

7.1. MMTC and URLLC

7.2. EMBB

7.3. FWA



8. Global 5G Services Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America 5G Services Market by Communication Type

8.1.2. North America 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.3. North America 5G Services Market by Application

8.1.4. North America 5G Services Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe 5G Services Market by Communication Type

8.2.2. Europe 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

8.2.3. Europe 5G Services Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe 5G Services Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market by Communication Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW 5G Services Market by Communication Type

8.4.2. RoW 5G Services Market by Industry Vertical

8.4.3. RoW 5G Services Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW 5G Services Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global 5G Services Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AT&T Inc.

9.2.2. BT Group plc

9.2.3. China Mobile Ltd.

9.2.4. China Telecom Corporation Limited

9.2.5. Bharti Airtel Limited

9.2.6. KT Corporation

9.2.7. Saudi Telecom Company

9.2.8. Deutsche Telekom Group

9.2.9. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

9.2.10. Verizon Communications Inc.



