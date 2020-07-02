Memphis TN, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a leading provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced they are partnering with eBiz Solutions to provide a return-to-work, mobile platform to assist employers with navigating their reopening challenges.

The mobile app, named SAFELY, provides a variety of features to employers that are helpful in minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19-or any contagious disease- in the workplace. Employees can answer daily health assessment questions and receive alerts directly from their smart devices. In addition, it provides employers a way to gather contact tracing, a wellness indicator graph, and consent-based location tracking.

Lisa May, Data Facts’ Senior VP of Strategic Solutions, is excited to offer clients a product that meets such a timely need. “Data Facts strives to be at the forefront of changing trends and evolving client needs. The partnership with eBiz Solutions and the SAFELY app empowers us to help our clients formulate and execute an efficient, cost-effective return-to-work strategy to ensure a healthy workforce and a safe workplace.”

The eBiz Solutions’ CEO, Sridhar Sunkara, is confident the partnership is a smart collaboration. “The SAFELY app will be instrumental in employees feeling safe about returning to work. Employers can repurpose the app after the COVID-19 pandemic, too. It fits perfectly into Data Facts’ product suite and is a seamless addition to the products their clients currently use to maintain a safe workplace. The partnership was a natural choice.”

Data Facts is offering two COVID-19 testing and monitoring solutions: The SAFELY app, which is available as a customizable, white-labeled application, and proactive, on-site COVID-19 nasal and saliva testing and antibody testing.

About eBiz Solutions

eBiz Solutions looks beyond technology straight to the results. Their global business model allows them to provide high-end, custom technology solutions for an investment that is affordable for small to medium-sized businesses. At eBiz Solutions, business strategy meets technology solutions to produce bottom-line results.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599.