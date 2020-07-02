SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎‎OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its ‎proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, notes the announcement issued by TomCo Energy PLC (“TomCo”) earlier today that following the establishment by TomCo of a joint venture company, Greenfield Energy LLC (“Greenfield”) with Valkor LLC (“Valkor”) on the 17th June, Greenfield will take over the management and operations of Petroteq's oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge, Utah (the “POSP”). As indicated in TomCo’s announcement, Greenfield is planning to make certain upgrades to the POSP and undertake tests to assess the POSP's potential commerciality. Valkor remains party to a non-exclusive technology licensing agreement with Petroteq dated July 2, 2019, as amended, in respect of the POSP.



Petroteq looks forward to continuing to work with Valkor, and now with Greenfield, and providing all necessary input and assistance to enable Greenfield to assess and demonstrate the POSP’s commerciality.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Petroteq is a fully integrated clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of a ‎new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable ‎technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and ‎shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented ‎environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq is currently focused on ‎developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and ‎heavy oil extraction processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.‎

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ‎U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than ‎statements of historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current ‎views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, based on information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions. Words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “will,” “seek,” ‎‎“intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions as ‎they relate to the ‎Company, including statements concerning Greenfield’s plans to make certain upgrades to the POSP and undertake tests to assess the POSP's potential commerciality, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the Company is not party to the joint venture between TomCo and Valkor, and is not is a position to control Greenfield.

Readers are also cautioned that Greenfield’s ability to demonstrate the POSP’s commerciality will be subject to the same risks and uncertainties faced by the Company with respect to the planned development of the Company’s oil sands resources and planned expansion of production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and ‎heavy oil extraction processing facility. There is no ‎certainty that the project will be commercially viable to produce any portion ‎of the resources.

Material factors ‎or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements are ‎based on data, assumptions and analyses that the Company believes are reasonable under the circumstances, ‎whether actual results, performance or developments will meet the Company’s expectations and predictions ‎depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial ‎condition of the Company to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the “risk factors” that could cause ‎‎actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release ‎include, ‎without limitation: uncertainties inherent in the estimation of resources, including whether any reserves will ever be ‎attributed to the Company’s properties; since the Company’s extraction technology is proprietary, is not widely ‎used in the industry, and has not been used in consistent commercial production, the Company’s bitumen ‎resources are classified as a contingent resource because they are not currently considered to be commercially ‎recoverable; full scale commercial production may engender public opposition; the Company cannot be certain ‎that its bitumen resources will be economically producible and thus cannot be classified as proved or probable ‎reserves in accordance with applicable securities laws; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to implement ‎business strategies or to pursue business opportunities, whether for economic or other reasons; status of the ‎world oil markets, oil prices and price volatility; oil pricing; state of capital markets and the ability of the Company ‎to raise capital; litigation; the commercial and economic viability of the Company’s oil sands hydrocarbon ‎extraction technology, and other proprietary technologies developed or licensed by the Company or its ‎subsidiaries, which currently are of an experimental nature and have not been used at full capacity for an ‎extended period of time; reliance on suppliers, contractors, consultants and key personnel; the ability of the ‎Company to maintain its mineral lease holdings; potential failure of the Company’s business plans or model; the ‎nature of oil and gas production and oil sands mining, extraction and production; uncertainties in exploration ‎and drilling for oil, gas and other hydrocarbon-bearing substances; unanticipated costs and expenses, availability ‎of financing and other capital; potential damage to or destruction of property, loss of life and environmental ‎damage; risks associated with compliance with environmental protection laws and regulations; uninsurable or ‎uninsured risks; potential conflicts of interest of officers and directors; risks related to COVID-19 including various ‎recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel ‎restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and ‎social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a ‎‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎recession; and other general ‎economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in the ‎Company’s disclosure documents, filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at ‎‎www.sec.gov (including, without limitation, its most recent annual report on Form 10-K ‎under the Securities ‎Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), and with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada ‎and available at www.sedar.com.‎‎

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- ‎looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

CONTACT INFORMATION

Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Alex Blyumkin

Executive Chairman

Tel: (800) 979-1897‎