NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announces that it has established an Expert Advisory Council, composed of external leading experts in infectious disease and industrial hygiene. This group will advise on many aspects of ABM’s business, including ABM’s proprietary EnhancedClean™ program and provide independent, third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients. This includes continued efforts to maintain consistent, high quality standard operating practices; offer clients the latest equipment and technologies; and equip its team members with best-in-class training and certifications.
ABM’s EnhancedClean™ program is a three-step approach that delivers healthy spaces with a certified disinfection process backed by experts. It is designed to help clients return to their facilities safely, navigate change, and deliver assurance to their employees, customers and the public by demonstrating trustworthy cleaning and disinfection. The program includes consistent intervals of frequent high touch point and broad disinfection, delivered by certified team members.
“Now more than ever, clients are turning to ABM for expertise and guidance to keep their facilities safe for employees, tenants, students, travelers, and the public. Our Expert Advisory Council will help us deliver innovative solutions like EnhancedClean™ to our clients and lead the industry through this pandemic,” said Tom Gallo, SVP of Strategy & Transformation at ABM.
In addition to ABM’s internal experts, the founding members of the advisory council include:
ABM also remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) and others.
For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit the ABM EnhancedClean™ website.
ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and more than 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.
