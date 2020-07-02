Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Appliance Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in smart appliance system market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional control to IoT enabled appliances. The rising wave of wireless technology are creating significant potential for advanced smart appliances in kitchen and home applications, and driving the demand for smart appliance.



In smart appliance market, various technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC are used in smart appliances for control and monitoring. Increasing awareness on energy efficiency among consumers, increasing purchasing power, and changing lifestyles are creating new opportunities for various smart appliances technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the Smart Appliance market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart appliance technology by application, technology, and the region.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart appliance market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart appliance market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart appliance market? What are the latest developments in smart appliance technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have the potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this smart appliance market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart appliance technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Smart Appliance Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Smart Appliance Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Wi-Fi

4.2.2. NFC

4.2.3. Bluetooth

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Home

4.3.1.1. Wi-Fi

4.3.1.2. NFC

4.3.1.3. Bluetooth

4.3.1.4. Others

4.3.2. Kitchen

4.3.2.1. Wi-Fi

4.3.2.2. NFC

4.3.2.3. Bluetooth

4.3.2.4. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Smart Appliance Market by Region

5.2. North American Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.3. European Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.3.2. German Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.3.3. French Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.4. APAC Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Smart Appliance Technology Market

5.5. ROW Smart Appliance Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Appliance Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Appliance Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Appliance Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Appliance Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Smart Appliance Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Smart Appliance Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Appliance Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Electrolux

9.2. General Electric

9.3. Koninklijke Philips

9.4. BSH Hausgerate

9.5. LG Electronics

9.6. Panasonic

9.7. Qingdao Haier

9.8. Samsung Electronics

9.9. Whirlpool



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acvtea

