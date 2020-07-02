Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Oxide: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world propylene oxide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for propylene oxide.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation



As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of propylene oxide

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing propylene oxide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on propylene oxide manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of propylene oxide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Propylene oxide market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: PROPYLENE OXIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. PROPYLENE OXIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. PROPYLENE OXIDE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World propylene oxide capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World propylene oxide production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Propylene oxide consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Propylene oxide global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Propylene oxide prices in the world market



4. PROPYLENE OXIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Propylene oxide European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belgium

France

Germany

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Spain

4.2. Propylene oxide Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Propylene oxide North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

USA

4.4. Propylene oxide Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

4.5. Propylene oxide Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Saudi Arabia

5. PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Propylene oxide capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Propylene oxide consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Propylene oxide market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. PROPYLENE OXIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. PROPYLENE OXIDE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



