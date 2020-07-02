Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Oxide: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world propylene oxide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for propylene oxide.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: PROPYLENE OXIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. PROPYLENE OXIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. PROPYLENE OXIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World propylene oxide capacity
3.2. World propylene oxide production
3.3. Propylene oxide consumption
3.4. Propylene oxide global trade
3.5. Propylene oxide prices in the world market
4. PROPYLENE OXIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Propylene oxide European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Propylene oxide Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Propylene oxide North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Propylene oxide Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Propylene oxide Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Propylene oxide capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Propylene oxide consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Propylene oxide market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PROPYLENE OXIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. PROPYLENE OXIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. PROPYLENE OXIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sti14
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: