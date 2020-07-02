New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Material Technologies Facilitating Targeted Drug Delivery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917929/?utm_source=GNW

The concept of targeted drug delivery is not new, the technology started gaining pace with the advent of nanotechnology and biocompatible materials.



Targeted drug delivery is expected to have a high impact owing to its high adoption potential and its non-interference with non-target organs.This research service titled, “Material Technologies Facilitating Targeted Drug Delivery,” provides an understanding of various types of emerging drug delivery materials, with specific focus on nanomaterials such as quantum dots (QDs), CNTs, nanostructured lipids, hydrogels, liposomes and dendrimers. This research service describes the material capabilities, advantages of the material, key participants and R&D initiatives for each material. Additionally, it also captures the funding received by each material in the span of 2015-2019 and the potential growth opportunities for drug delivery materials

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001