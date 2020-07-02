Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Sulfate: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium sulphate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium sulphate.
COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM SULFATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. SODIUM SULFATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. SODIUM SULFATE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World sodium sulfate capacity
3.2. World sodium sulfate production
3.3. Sodium sulfate consumption
3.4. Sodium sulfate global trade
3.5. Sodium sulfate prices in the world market
4. SODIUM SULFATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Sodium sulfate European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Sodium sulfate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Sodium sulfate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Sodium sulfate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Sodium sulfate Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. SODIUM SULFATE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Sodium sulfate capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Sodium sulfate consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Sodium sulfate market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM SULFATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. SODIUM SULFATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. SODIUM SULFATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txzzfv
