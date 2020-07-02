NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemed y Health care Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, today announced its intent to spearhead the formation of the American Medical Manufacturing Coalition (www.AMMC.org), bringing together U.S.-based manufacturers, distributors, investors, healthcare providers and government to rapidly advance the establishment of a strong and pervasive healthcare manufacturing base in America.



The Company has already identified large healthcare system, manufacturers and distributors that have expressed interest in joining the Coalition. Formal enrollment is expected to start later this summer.

Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and CEO of iRemedy, stated, “The 2020 COVID-19 crisis has been a ‘Pearl Harbor’ type event in American history. The American public has been shocked by events and suddenly made aware of its vulnerability to external powers. The long demise of American-based manufacturing of medical supplies has suddenly contributed to the fear, pain, suffering, death and financial decline of the American public. We have discovered the great American healthcare system is not American after all. The shocking fact is that our supply chain was weak, vulnerable and quickly collapsed under the pressure of this virus.”

“The need to develop a U.S.-based medical manufacturing base is as obvious as it is imperative. But the hurdles are significant: securing financial investment, redirecting long established offshore business dealings, addressing regulatory considerations and gaining market and government support and commitments. In order to succeed, we must align the interests of key stakeholders in the U.S. Healthcare supply chain in a structured coalition of professionals all working towards achieving this vital goal,” added Paquin.

By taking organized action, the American Medical Manufacturing Coalition will endeavor to:

Fully align the security, economic, social and geopolitical interests of key stakeholders in the U.S. healthcare supply chain through the manufacture and distribution of medical devices/equipment, medical/surgical supplies and drugs made in America .



. Materially propel the scope and scale of industrial manufacturing of medical equipment, medical/surgical supplies and drugs in the United States to better serve the health and wellness needs of our Nation’s citizens and those of America’s global allies.



to better serve the health and wellness needs of our Nation’s citizens and those of America’s global allies. Positively impact national productivity, public policy and global competitiveness through American innovation, new job creation and advocacy of priority regulatory infrastructure to support sustainable change, stability and growth of the U.S. Healthcare supply chain.



Succeed in disrupting and effectively changing the prevailing status quo in the U.S. healthcare system by ‘fixing’ what has long been viewed a highly inefficient supply chain system and what has been further proclaimed as a failing supply chain system during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Paquin noted, “I’m pleased to share that following early discussions with several of our large business partners, government legislators and key influencers, the Coalition concept has been well received and is generating tremendous interest and support. Now, it is incumbent upon us to determine the proper framework and construct of the Coalition so that we may move forward with a sound execution strategy.”

To participate as a founding member of the Coalition, please contact Tony Paquin at AMMCinfo@iremedy.com .

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

iRemedy owns and operates iRemedySupply.com, fast emerging as America's preferred healthcare ecommerce marketplace where healthcare consumers come to buy medical supplies, drugs, devices and technologies. Built from the ground-up by proven healthcare technology experts, the iRemedy platform brings modern ecommerce-driven, cost-reducing solutions to healthcare by delivering the quality, security and end-to-end supply chain management required by the industry, elegantly combining on-line requisitioning, ordering and purchasing with robust back-end inventory management and fulfillment services.

