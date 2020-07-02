Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Relief Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure relief devices market grew at a CAGR of 4% during 2014-2019. A pressure relief device refers to a cushioned appliance that is used to minimize pressure and friction between various body parts, such as shoulders, elbows, heels and hip bone. It is usually filled with water, gel or foam and is also used for providing relief to patients suffering from pressure ulcers caused by the lack of mobility post-treatment or surgery.



Some of the common types of pressure relief devices include static air mattresses, foam- and gel-based mattresses, and dynamic air therapy and kinetic beds. These devices ensure that the patient's skin is not deprived of oxygen by continuously being compressed under the bodyweight, thereby minimizing the development of sores or ulcers.



The increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers, along with rising awareness regarding the available treatment options for diabetic ulcers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. The aging population is highly susceptible to terminal illnesses that require a prolonged hospital stay and limited bodily movements to maximize recovery. This enhances the risks of developing pressure ulcers and other associated issues, thereby increasing the overall product demand.



Increasing awareness among the masses regarding the availability of technologically advanced devices is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are focusing on developing product variants that speed up the healing process and ensure a painless recovery experience for the patient. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructure, along with the continual launch of innovative products by key industry players, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Device Type:

Low-Tech Devices

Foam-Based Mattress

Gel-Based Mattress

Fiber Filled Mattress

Water/Fluid Filled Mattress

Air Filled Mattress

Others

High-Tech Devices

Dynamic Air Therapy Beds

Kinetic Beds

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acelity, Apex Medical Corp., ArjoHuntleigh, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. (Sidhil Limited), Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare, Medtronic, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Talley Group Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global pressure relief devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pressure relief devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pressure Relief Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Low-tech devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Foam-Based Mattress

6.1.2.2 Gel-Based Mattress

6.1.2.3 Fiber Filled Mattress

6.1.2.4 Water/Fluid Filled Mattress

6.1.2.5 Air Filled Mattress

6.1.2.6 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 High-tech Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Dynamic Air Therapy Beds

6.2.2.2 Kinetic Beds

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Hospitals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Clinics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Long-term Care Centers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Acelity

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Apex Medical Corp.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 ArjoHuntleigh

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Hill-Rom Services Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Invacare

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Medtronic

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 Stryker Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Talley Group Limited

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



