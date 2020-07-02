Sendje Berge update

On 2 July 2020, at approximately 4:20 am local time, BW Offshore’s FPSO Sendje Berge was subject to an attack by pirates offshore Nigeria in which nine Nigerian nationals were kidnapped.

The incident onboard the FPSO has ended and none of those remaining onboard have suffered physical injuries.

BW Offshore is cooperating with local authorities, represented on site by the Nigerian Navy.

Sendje Berge is situated on the Okwori field in Nigeria on contract to Addax Petroleum.

BW Offshore expects to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

