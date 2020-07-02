New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Perception Sensors for Autonomous Driving in North America and Europe, Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917928/?utm_source=GNW





While existing sensors do the required jobs, each of them have a number of limitations to perform in extreme weather and light conditions.Level 3 and above autonomy require the sensors to detect objects at long range, identify and classify objects, and need high-resolution capabilities to develop high-definition map of the surrounding environment.



While most sensor evolutions are trying to address the above-discussed challenges offering high reliability and robustness, it is also critical to address challenges such as packaging the sensor on a vehicle, maintaining the sensor to cope with external conditions, and offering a competitive price.Traditionally Tier-1 suppliers have been manufacturing sensors for effective functioning of a vehicle.



The challenges posed by ADAS and autonomous driving have encouraged multiple hardware and solution developers to develop sensor hardware, AI-based software, and wholesome perception solutions. Some key disruptors in the perception sensor industry offer embedded and hardware-agnostic software platforms to integrate other sensors for sensor fusion and other value-added solutions to enhance the capability of sensors and provide holistic perception solutions.

