The Global Mechanical Control Cables market accounted for $8.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing air passenger traffic and demand for commercial aircraft, growing demand for military vessels, and rising demand for new aircraft and military land vehicles. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries is restraining the market growth.
Mechanical control cables provide a push and pull action to actuate components mechanically. They consist of mechanical cables with attached forks, studs, eyes, handles, or other fittings. Varying on the types of motion employed mechanical control cables are often referred to as push-pull control cables or pull-pull mechanical control cables. These are the flexible cables which are used to convey mechanical force by a movement of the inner cable. An upsurge in the demand of commercial aircraft is supporting the manufacturing of mechanical control cables.
Based on material, the wire material segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Wires can be a single conductor or multiple non-insulated conductors made from copper or aluminum. Wires are used in aircraft contain stranded conductors for flexibility and consist of several materials and layers of insulation for thermal protection, abrasion resistance, moisture resistance, and fluid resistance. Various types of wired material mechanical cables are used in flight control, engine control, auxiliary control, and landing gear applications.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the high military spending in the US and the increasing procurement of highly advanced armored vehicles. The US offshore sector offers attractive business opportunities for foreign shipbuilding companies. Thus, the growth of the US shipbuilding industry is one of the most significant factors which will lead to an increase in the market for shipbuilding related mechanical components.
Some of the key players in mechanical control cables market include Triumph Group, Elliott Manufacturing, Orscheln Products, Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc, Tyler Madison, Inc., Escadean LTD, Sila Group, Cablecraft Motion Controls, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Loos & Co. Inc., Bergen Cable Technology, Inc., Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc., Wescon Controls, Ringspann GmbH, Lexco Cable Mfg., Drallim Industries Limited, Grand Rapids Controls, LLC., VPS Control Systems, Inc., AeroControlex, and Kster Holding GmbH.
Platforms Covered:
Product Types Covered:
Materials Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Types Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Marine
5.2.1 Frigates
5.2.2 Submarines
5.2.3 Destroyers
5.2.4 Corvettes
5.2.5 Offshore Patrol vessels
5.2.6 Aircraft Carriers
5.2.7 Amphibious Ships
5.3 Aerial
5.3.1 Business & General Aviation
5.3.1.1 Helicopters
5.3.1.2 Business Jets
5.3.2 Commercial Aviation
5.3.2.1 Very Large Aircraft
5.3.2.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
5.3.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
5.3.2.4 Wide Body Aircraft
5.3.3 Military Aviation
5.3.3.1 Transport Aircraft
5.3.3.2 Fighter Jets
5.4 Land
5.4.1 Marine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles
5.4.2 Amphibious Armored Vehicles
5.4.3 Light Tactical Vehicles
5.4.4 Main Battle Tanks
5.4.5 Armored Fighting Vehicles
6 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pull-Pull
6.3 Push-Pull
7 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Jacket Material
7.3 Wire Material
8 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flight Control
8.3 Engine Control
8.4 Auxiliary Control
8.4.1 Doors
8.4.2 Seating
8.4.3 Lavatory
8.5 Landing Gears
8.6 Brake Control
9 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Defense
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Non-aero Military
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Non-automotive
9.7 Machinery
10 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Triumph Group
13.2 Elliott Manufacturing
13.3 Orscheln Products
13.4 Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc
13.5 Tyler Madison, Inc.
13.6 Escadean LTD
13.7 Sila Group
13.8 Cablecraft Motion Controls
13.9 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
13.10 Loos & Co. Inc.
13.11 Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.
13.12 Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.
13.13 Wescon Controls
13.14 Ringspann GmbH
13.15 Lexco Cable Mfg.
13.16 Drallim Industries Limited
13.17 Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.
13.18 VPS Control Systems, Inc.
13.19 AeroControlex
13.20 Kster Holding GmbH
