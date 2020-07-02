Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reefer Container Leasing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Reefer Container Leasing Market is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2018-2027. Growing power of leasing players is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, factor such as fluctuations in reefer container prices is hampering the market growth.



Reefers Container Leasing are refrigerated containers that continuously deliver air from the bottom of the container to share out uniform chillness across the container through specific T-shaped decking. These containers are used to carry pharmaceutical products as well as food and beverage.



Based on the end user, the food and beverage segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food by the consumers. Apart from significant growth in APAC and Latin America, matured regions such as North America and Europe are processing natural and organic food over processed food. F&B manufacturers adopt container leasing over purchasing as cost cutting supply chain techniques to reduce their overall cost.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of several established drug manufacturers that contribute to the exponential medical product sales in this region. Also, the increasing population contribute to the demand for perishable food items such as fresh and processed foods, meat, poultry, and dairy. Growing sale of medical products and perishable food will drive the growth for reefer container leasing in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Reefer Container Leasing Market include Beacon Intermodal Leasing, Textainer, SeaCube Container Leasing, Seaco, CAI International and Triton International.



End Users Covered:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Reefer Container Leasing Leasing Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food and Beverage

5.3 Pharmaceutical



6 Global Reefer Container Leasing Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 New Zealand

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia

6.6.2 UAE

6.6.3 Qatar

6.6.4 South Africa

6.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 Beacon Intermodal Leasing

8.2 Textainer

8.3 SeaCube Container Leasing

8.4 Seaco

8.5 CAI International

8.6 Triton International



