Costa Mesa, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, CA, July 2, 2020 --- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, announces the completion of significant UX and UI enhancements to the LoansPQ® product. LoansPQ is the industry’s leading consumer loan origination software proven to streamline the lending process, decrease operational costs, and increase revenue for banks and credit unions.

This product release includes a full UX, UI, and performance update to four major application types, credit cards, personal loans, indirect auto loans, and direct auto loans. By collaborating with over 200 banks and credit unions to develop the new LoansPQ modern experience, MeridianLink’s latest technology upgrade is unmatched by any other loan origination system on the market and remains the clear choice for lenders.

“Our team has spent a significant amount of time collaborating with clients, listening and learning about their pain points, and how our product can make their life easier and more productive, “ said Chris Maloof, chief product officer at MeridianLink. “The feedback we have received from our clients on the new LoansPQ release has been overwhelmingly positive. The core of these enhancements is to streamline processes further within the bank and credit union, featuring better navigation, better user flow, and a better overall experience.”

The LoansPQ product release also features a series of back end and technology stack updates that significantly improve the speed and flexibility of the product, ensuring that branch staff can focus on providing an unmatched consumer experience to their members and customers.

Several clients have already been using this enhanced experience. “I love the new workflow, " said the lending system administrator at Rogue Credit Union. "It is going to be so much easier for our front-line staff because the modern experience is so seamless and easy to use.”

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

