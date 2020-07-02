NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Mark Zagorski has been named Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the company, effective July 21st.



Zagorski is a seasoned executive with over two decades of successes in digital marketing and advertising technology – leading companies with a focus on CTV/OTT, data analytics and digital advertising optimization. Zagorski previously served as the CEO of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), where he was instrumental in building the business into the leading video and CTV monetization platform for premium video publishers. This past year, he helped lead the company’s successful merger with Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:RUBI), creating the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Prior to joining Telaria in 2017, Zagorski was the CEO of eXelate, where he successfully led the sale of the company to Nielsen and subsequently assumed the role of Executive Vice President – launching and leading Nielsen’s Marketing Cloud Division. During his tenure as CEO of eXelate, Zagorski expanded its global analytics footprint to include billions of consumer data points, and launched its market leading enterprise data platform.

Zagorski will be based out of DoubleVerify’s New York office and will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s worldwide operations, which include over 550 employees in 18 offices globally. As the business accelerates its efforts to become the global standard for measurement across all platforms, Zagorski’s expertise and success in the CTV space will be at the forefront of this drive.

“Mark’s wealth of leadership experience in the digital marketing space makes him an ideal fit to lead DV, and we are thrilled to welcome an executive of his caliber to the team,” said Laura Desmond, DV’s Interim CEO and Lead Director. “He is a strong cultural fit and has a proven track record of building and growing businesses globally. We are confident he will continue to drive DV’s considerable momentum in the years ahead.”

Zagorski said, “DoubleVerify is the industry leader in powering media quality and performance – giving global brands the confidence and clarity needed to make advertising investments on every digital platform. Through their innovative service and solutions, DV has developed deep customer relationships and an outstanding market reputation. There is a huge opportunity to continue to grow the business, and I am energized and excited to leverage my experience in CTV, data and analytics to make this happen. I look forward to working with the talented DV team to further expand its offering of innovative solutions for advertisers and partners.”

“Mark’s industry expertise and experience with both public and private companies will be a tremendous asset to DV as it continues to execute on its growth strategy,” added Davis Noell, Managing Director at Providence Equity and Chairman of the Board at DoubleVerify. “I’d also like to thank Laura Desmond for her leadership as Interim CEO and look forward to continuing to work with her on the Board. She and the entire DV team have done an incredible job pulling together and maintaining strong momentum despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mark Zagorski Bio

Mark Zagorski has over 20 years of experience as a digital marketing leader. Most recently, Zagorski was the President and COO of Rubicon Project, the largest independent sell-side platform, which was the result of the successful merger of two publicly listed digital ad platforms, Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:RUBI) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA). Before the merger, Zagorski was CEO of Telaria, where he was instrumental in building the business into the leading video and CTV monetization platform for premium partners like Hulu, Sling and PlutoTV. At Telaria, he also helped the company reach a record market cap and become EBITDA positive for the first time in the company’s 10+ year history.

Previously, as CEO of eXelate, Zagorski expanded the company’s global data footprint to over 5 billion consumer data points, grew its application ecosystem to include over 250 partners and launched its market-leading enterprise data platform. In March of 2015, Zagorski successfully led the sale of eXelate to the Nielsen Company, the global leader in measurement and analytics, where he became an EVP, launching and leading the Nielsen Marketing Cloud.

Zagorski has been at the forefront of digital disruption since 1997 when he joined Modem Media Poppe Tyson, a pioneering digital ad agency and birthplace of the first banner ad. Following his agency tenure working for clients like IBM, Priceline and Standard & Poor’s, Zagorski was appointed President of WorldNow, which ushered over 300 TV stations into the digital age. He later helped newspapers evolve online as Chief Marketing Officer and Corporate EVP of MediaSpan, where he built its 1,400+ affiliate local network.

Zagorski received his MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business and a BS in Finance from Gannon University, where he was awarded the University’s Distinguished Young Alumnus Award, as well as an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (Phd.). In 2017, he was named as one of Adweek’s MarTech Superstars.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with over $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm’s inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and has become a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com .

Media Contacts:

DoubleVerify

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

chris@crenshawcomm.com