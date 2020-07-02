NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media has partnered with Shark Experience presented by Verizon and Edison Interactive to expand its digital out-of-home (DOOH) footprint and enable advertisers to reach engaged golfers across the country.



Shark Experience presented by Verizon is a premium media platform delivering connectivity and customizable content to a golfer through a DOOH screen in a golf cart. The experience was developed in partnership with Verizon Media’s parent company, Verizon, Greg Norman Company (founded by golfing legend, Greg Norman) and Club Car (a global leader in golf and utility vehicles).

Powered by Verizon’s LTE network, the connected golf cars (exclusive to Club Car ) include HD touchscreen displays and built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity. Golfers enjoy curated content from Yahoo Sports, Yahoo News and Yahoo Finance. They also have access to GPS yardages, hole flyovers, music via streaming radio or Bluetooth, real-time sports ticker, live and on-demand sports including the PGA TOUR (made possible through Verizon Media’s streaming Media Platform ), news and Greg Norman golf tips.

“As the country reopens, we continue to unlock new and unique meaningful DOOH experiences for advertisers to engage with consumers,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. “By bringing together innovation and high-quality entertainment, Shark Experience presented by Verizon enhances the golfer experience, making it an incredibly attractive media option. We are excited to partner with them and feature their inventory within the Verizon Media DSP and SSP.”

Launched in March 2018, Shark Experience presented by Verizon is available in over 23,000 connected carts on the 4G LTE network at more than 250 golf courses across the US, with thousands of new carts added every month. Golfers have played over 1.7 million rounds of golf on courses with the experience, including well-known courses like Bethpage and TPC Sawgrass. The experience is available to golfers for free or a small cost, depending on the course.

“Shark Experience presented by Verizon has something to keep everyone entertained while on the course, making it the perfect solution for advertisers that want to reach golfers,” said Greg Norman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Greg Norman Company. “We are excited to partner with Verizon Media and bring our unique inventory to their customers.”

Edison Interactive, a global leader in the in-ride digital media and content delivery market, is Shark Experience’s software development partner. Verizon Media has integrated its Media Platform into their technology to bring streaming services and Yahoo content to golfers.

Verizon Media has been a leader in bringing DOOH to market. It was one of the first DSPs to offer DOOH and completed a full-stack offering last year by providing supply-side support and integration with Verizon Digital Signage. Verizon Media is also integrated with the world’s top OOH providers, including with DOOH marketplace VIOOH providing access to JCDecaux -- the number one OOH advertising company worldwide.

