DALLAS, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Based XCPCNL Business Services (OTCPK: XCPL), which provides personnel to companies with essential services and/or products and specializes in temporary and permanent placements, payroll processing and benefits to its clients and workers announced today the launch of its new division, Villa Riviera, Inc. (VRI).



XCPCNL has opened this division in order to expand into the highly profitable, low-income housing market. VRI has a three-phase profit strategy:

Villa Riviera , Inc. Objectives:

VRI will purchase and develop raw land to create subdivided move-in ready land lots for manufactured homes. Research has indicated lots which are move-in ready with manufactured homes are in short supply. VRI will provide specialty commercial financing directly to manufactured home dealers (new homes only) to allow placement of new manufactured homes on location/move-in ready for the end user. VRI will identify and obtain certain distressed mobile home parks (MHP). The goal is to create value by upgrading the acquired MHPs with new manufactured homes utilizing specialty commercial financing.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp. Inc.:

XCPCNL is a full-service staffing agency focused on creating successful partnerships with local companies by understanding each client’s unique needs and striving for excellence with every placement. XCPCNL provides clients with payroll, HR, workers’ compensation insurance and administrative services.

XCPCNL finds jobs for individuals including temporary assignments, seasonal positions, and evaluation-to-hire opportunities that could lead to a full-time, permanent placement. XCPCNL serves as a bridge to find the right fit for both clients and employees. XCPCNL pays special attention to each business’ unique needs and strives to help employers grow their businesses while helping employees develop their careers.

XCPCNL’s future strategy is to acquire selected, established business services companies, information technology companies, and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

For more information on XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com .

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Irving D Boyes

Office: 214-998-0178 Email: idbpre@gmail.com



