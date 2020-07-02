Company announcement no 2020-092 July 2020

Transactions with Demant A/S shares by senior executives and closely related parties

Notification pursuant to article 19, sub-article 2a, of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnja Madsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)NameDemant A/S
b)LEI213800RM6L9LN78BVA56
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identication code		Shares

 

 

DK0060738599
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price  Volume
DKK 176.20  751 shares
DKK 176.00  100 shares
d)Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

851 shares
DKK 176.37
e)Date of the transaction29 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:
Christian Lange, Investor Relations Officer
Trine Kromann-Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com		 

 

