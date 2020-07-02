



STMicroelectronics Expands STM32WL Wireless Microcontroller Ecosystem with wM-Bus Stack for Smart Metering from Stackforce





Geneva, July 2, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Stackforce – an ST Authorized Partner - have announced a wireless M-Bus (wM-Bus) software stack that leverages the integrated sub-GHz radio and multiple modulation schemes supported by STM32WL microcontrollers to cut bill-of-materials cost and enhance flexibility for developers of smart-metering systems.

Developed by Stackforce, the wM-Bus stack complies with most of EN 13757-3/-7, covering the upper layers of the Wireless M-Bus protocol stack, as well as the lower layers (EN 13757-4) and its wM-Bus modes S, T, and C used throughout Europe in the 868MHz band. The mode N for operation at 169MHz is an option, too. In addition, it meets several other metering standards, including the most common Open Metering System (OMS) specification, as well as more specific standards like Dutch Smart Meter Requirements (DSMR) or CIG Italian Gas Committee specifications.

Hakim Jaafar, Marketing Manager STM32 Wireless products at STMicroelectronics said: “Thanks to our collaboration with Stackforce, STM32WL is reaching a new level of multi-protocol compatibility. With this wireless wM-Bus stack, the STM32WL can become the key product for a wide range of smart-metering applications such as electricity, gas and water metering.“



David Rahusen, Managing Director at Stackforce, said: “We’re proud to be chosen by ST for collaboration on the next level of embedded integration. We will shortly add a wM-Bus over LoRaWAN stack that utilizes unique STM32WL features to merge the benefits of wM-Bus for seamless integration into metering infrastructure with the long-range capability of LoRaWAN urgently needed for metering applications.”

Supported by the STM32 development ecosystem, STM32WL microcontrollers are ultra-low-power devices that use a range of ST technologies and design approaches to meet smart-meter designers’ needs. The sub-GHz radio inside STM32WL has a wide linear frequency range, dual power output, and can satisfy EN 300 220, FCC CFR 47 Part 15, ARIB T108, and other radio-equipment regulations, including China regulatory requirements to assist development of products for markets worldwide. Other key features include an integrated switched-mode power supply (SMPS) and hardware cryptographic accelerators.

The Stackforce wM-Bus stack is available immediately through here . The wM-Bus over LoRaWAN stack will be available end of July 2020.

STM32WL devices with up to 256KByte Flash and a BGA73 package are in production now and are supported by ST’s 10-year product-longevity commitment

For more information please go to www.st.com/stm32wl





STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

