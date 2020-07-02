Press Release
Brussels, 2 July 2020
The Jupiler Pro League will be available to all Orange customers, convergent and mobile, for 5 years
Orange Belgium and Eleven Sports have signed an agreement on the distribution of the 3 new Eleven Sports channels dedicated to the Pro League matches and competitions, including the Jupiler Pro League. Orange Belgium is the first player signing a distribution agreement allowing to make the Jupiler Pro League available for its customers for the 5 coming years.
The 3 extra channels distributing the Pro League matches and competitions will be available as from the start of the ’20-’21 football season in August 2020.
The first telco operator offering the Jupiler Pro League at a democratized price
Historically, foot has been mostly distributed via expensive premium bundles which locked in customers. As a Bold Challenger on the telco market, Orange Belgium broke the existing duopoly on the convergent and TV market, by attracting more than 280.000 customers to its Love offers, that is to say about all the market growth.
Leveraging on this success, Orange Belgium takes its ambitions to the next level and will democratize access to the Pro League matches on television (and other screens):
As a bold challenger, Orange Belgium will make this content available at a reasonable price, without customers having to pay for additional content in large content bundles.
The detailed offers will be communicated soon.
Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer at Orange Belgium, explains: "We are very excited to bring the Belgian soccer to our customers’ screens. They already enjoy the 3 Eleven Sports Channels for free. Adding local foot competitions in a new premium sports option is the logical evolution to deliver an even better value to our customers. It completes Orange TV offer which already contained a whole series of thematic channels, and makes Orange’s Love Trio offer the best solution also for Belgian passionate soccer fans, who used to be stuck with their current operator. At Orange, you only pay for what you need. So our customers will not have to take an expensive sports bundle to enjoy the Jupiler Pro League."
“Since the launch of their TV product, Eleven Sports and Orange Belgium have built a strong partnership together. It is another journey that has started with the Pro League competitions”, says Guillaume Collard, Managing Director, ELEVEN SPORTS Belgium & Luxemburg. “And of course we are enthusiastic with that, since it remains our ambition to bring our exclusive sports to as many fans as possible in the market.”
About ELEVEN SPORTS
ELEVEN SPORTS provides top class sporting action. Eleven broadcasts the absolute top leagues in football, as well as in basketball, American football, and martial arts. Football fans enjoy national leagues such as Pro League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, League Cup and MLS, while hockey fans can follow the Euro Hockey League. You can also watch the best national football teams in the UEFA Nations League, the EURO 2021 Qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans of American sports can enjoy the NBA and the NFL, as well as the UFC.
Eleven Sports is the only sports provider in Belgium and Luxembourg available in all households.
Subscribers can watch the three Eleven Sports channels in Belgium and Luxembourg online in Dutch and French at www.elevensports.be and www.elevensports.lu.
About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).
