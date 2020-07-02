San Antonio, TX, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This accomplishment recognizes Sirius as a top provider of cloud migration services, helping clients develop new capabilities and optimize their AWS cloud experience.

AWS Competencies go beyond a company’s technical certifications and are awarded based on rigorous business and technical validation and proven client success. Attaining the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Sirius and showcases its specialized skills across industries, solutions, and workloads.

“Sirius continues to make major strategic investments in our team’s AWS capabilities to ensure we’re able to offer our clients leading-edge solutions,” said Michael Conley, executive vice president of Managed Services and Cloud for Sirius. “Achieving the AWS Migration Competency helps validate that effort, particularly in the context of our record of excellence in professional, transitional, and managed services.”

Sirius has developed a dedicated AWS practice consisting of more than 100 technologists and consultants who are certified in the design, deployment, and operation of applications and infrastructure on AWS, and was recently recognized for achieving the AWS 200 Technical Certification distinction. Sirius also holds the AWS Storage Competency and is recognized for having demonstrated achievements in helping organizations evaluate and deploy data, business continuity, and disaster recovery solutions on AWS.

As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, Sirius continues to build on its strategic relationship with AWS to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio designed to give clients fast, flexible access to the cloud. Sirius consultants utilize these skills and certifications to elevate their AWS expertise and their ability to assist clients with the quick and easy implementation of modern IT application, infrastructure, and DevOps capabilities.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about how Sirius helps organizations develop a successful cloud adoption strategy to enhance application and service delivery, while safely migrating, managing, and running applications and workloads, visit the Sirius Cloud Solutions page.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com