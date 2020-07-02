Paris, France and Irving, Texas, July 2, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Atos as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for both Europe and for North America, both published in June 2020.

This is the 9th consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe-focused report, and the 4th consecutive year in the North America-focused report.

Gartner reviewed 20 service providers that offer data center outsourcing (DCO) and hybrid infrastructure managed service (HIMS) in Europe, and another 20 in North America, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are proud to be recognized once again as a global Leader in Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Services by Gartner. We believe this recognition further cements our proven expertise in the management and migration of services, applications and infrastructure,” said Jo Debecker, EVP, Head of Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. “We also believe this recognition validates our ability to provide our clients with the most efficient end-to-end Hybrid Cloud and Datacenter services that are the true foundation for organizations looking to drive transformative digital change”.

Atos continues to build deep capabilities in delivering cloud services to support its clients’ transformation to digital services. Demonstrable examples include the recent completion of the acquisition of Maven Wave , a U.S. based cloud and technology consulting firm, the award of “Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year” in 2019, and earning “Managed Services Provider” status from Google Cloud .

A new Digital Hybrid Cloud offering with VMware was also recently announced to enable businesses to accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs. Alongside our Magic Quadrant recognition, we think this all reinforces Atos’ global leadership in cloud solutions for applications, data analytics and machine learning in hybrid and multi-cloud platforms.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

