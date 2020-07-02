Covina, CA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ICU beds market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.
The report "Global ICU Beds Market, By Type (Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, and Manual Beds), By Application (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, High Dependency Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, and Mobile Intensive Care Unit), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027”.
Growing number of COVID-19 patients demanding intensive care
Rapidly increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus disease are directing the healthcare market to prepare for the tasks associated with this pandemic. Hence, COVID-19 affected economies are continuously focusing on expanding their ICU bed ability that will help support the market growth. According to recent news article, patient suffering from coronavirus mainly needs an average treatment of 15 days in intensive care units. Therefore, increasing COVID-19 cases will drive the target market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the demand for new ICU beds in hospitals will also increase in the near future.
Rising demand for ICU beds from the hospitals and ICUs
The hospitals segment was estimated for about US$ 800 million and is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period. Increasing growth in the number of hospital admissions and growing ratio of ICU beds to hospital beds are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the global ICU beds market. For instance, as per the recently published report by Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, in UK, the number of people admitted to hospitals with suffering from coronavirus ranked above 100,000.
The global ICU beds market accounted for US$ 3.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5.6 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global ICU beds market includes Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Malvestio S.P.A., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, and Merivaara Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
