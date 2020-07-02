Covina, CA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global internet-of-medical-things (IoMT) market accounted for US$ 24.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 285.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.0%
The report "Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market, By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, and Point-Of-Care Kits), By Services (On-Premise Based Services and Cloud-Based Services), By Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, and Remote Medical Assistance), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, and Homecare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Growing awareness about benefits of smart healthcare products
Real-time monitoring, reduction in medical expenditure, improved drug management, and improved patient outcomes are the various advantages benefits offered by the Internet of medical things. These factors are influencing the IoMT market growth. In addition, rise in research and development of advanced devices coupled with the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices and rise in awareness about them, are projected to attract high revenues in the coming years. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the demand for smart healthcare thus, propelling the market size in the future.
Nevertheless, growing technological advancement supported by start-ups and increasing demand for point of care medical devices countries are anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market”, By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, and Point-Of-Care Kits), By Services (On-Premise Based Services and Cloud-Based Services), By Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, and Remote Medical Assistance), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, and Homecare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global internet-of-medical-things (IoMT) market accounted for US$ 24.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 285.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, services, application, end-user, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global internet-of-medical-things (IoMT) market includes Medtronic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health Inc., and Honeywell Care Solutions.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
