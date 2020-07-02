New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Homeland Security Spending Plan to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917921/?utm_source=GNW

• reinforce the US southern border,

• build up cyber security defenses,

• harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism, and

• continue to restore the devastation resulting from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018.This research service reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The study assists in understanding the government’s focus, and the services it utilizes as well as services it will likely require. The analysis provides an overview of some DHS research and development (R&D) trends that furnish insights into the future opportunities that will become available within the DHS market. Finally, during the harvesting of data for this effort, key factors ascertained concerning the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic were blended into this analysis to offer readers their possible affects to the budget. The cited funding data within this effort reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years. Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on government contract obligations distributed during 2019. The base year for this research service is 2019, as it was the last year complete contract data was published. More than 275 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2019. This research offers an analysis of who were the primary market participants within each component, and brings to light the key services that each component procured. Lastly, a product of this analysis effort delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities which may possibly benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001