New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778422/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing focus towards issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use for renewable energy sources, reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS. Further, cloud services effectively minimize operational costs of software development and maintenance and also direct the monetary costs, cost of time, and spent resources on maintaining the in-house IT professionals and infrastructure on gathering, storing, and analyzing energy data.? Cloud services are an ongoing trend for market growth.



- The increasing usage of smart grids and smart meters drives the market. With the increasing energy demand and aging electricity infrastructure, governments across the world are increasingly moving towards modernization of energy grids by adopting smart grid solutions. Various governments undertaking modernization drive to upgrade their power grid is driving the demand for energy efficiency solutions in the space. For instance, the Missouri Public Service Commission has made a utility investment of USD 6.3 billion for grid modernization, which is being taken up by Ameren, and the company has finished about 900 projects as of February 2020.

- Further, in order to tackle climate change and increase energy efficiency, the European Union has set itself a target to ensure 80% of EU consumers to use smart meters by the end of 2020. North America is also observing significant growth in the adoption of smart metering solutions and smart grid investments. By the end of 2024, the adoption rate of smart meters in the region is expected to reach over 80% from around 60% in 2018. According to the Institute for Electric Efficiency, in December 2018, the number of smart meters installed in the US stood at 90 million units.

- Furthermore, rising investments in energy efficiency? are driving the market. There are various vendors operating in the energy efficiency space that enable governments to adopt such solutions, and such enterprises are seeing a growth in investments. For instance, in November 2019, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a loan of USD 250 million as a part of an assistance package to EESL to expand its energy efficiency investments in India. Moreover, Turkey’s public and private sectors have joined hands to invest over USD 10 billion in energy efficiency are over the next ten years, according to Turkish energy and natural resources ministry. The investment is expected to generate USD 30 billion in savings until 2033; such developments are further augmenting the demand for EMS in this space.

- Further, with the recent outbreak of Covid-19, the global residential power has seen significant growth due to home quarantines; whereas, the industrial energy demand has slumped significantly during the first quarter of 2020. According to the Wind Europe CEO, due to Covid-19, they are expected to witness delays in new wind farm projects, which could cause developers to miss the deployment deadlines in countries auction systems and face financial penalties.?

- However, major power projects and government projects are expected to continue without any discrepancies as such projects are critical national infrastructure, owing to which such projects are deemed essential. For instance, in April 2020, DEWA resumed AED 1.5 billion grid modernization project despite the Covid-19 outbreak. Also, with the COVID-19 impact, multiple energy management software providers are extending their services. For instance, in May 2020, Honeywell launched an integrated set of solutions to help building owners improve the health of their building environments along with energy efficiency. Such developments and services are expected to maintain a steady demand over the forecasted period. ??



Key Market Trends

HEMS (Home EMS) to Hold the Significant Growth



- With the rapid improvements in technologies like network communication, smart grid, bidirectional communication medium’s, information infrastructures, energy conservation methodologies and various techniques, Home area networks (HANs) have encountered a revolutionary change about multiple areas of power consumption domains like energy conservation at consumption premises, electricity usage patterns, etc.

- Due to the increasing concern about the efficient use of energy, there is an expanding focus on installing energy-saving devices in households across the world. Energy management systems are cost-effective, primarily all residential buildings, regardless of national energy prices, usage, and climatic factors, are increasingly being adopted in homes.?

- According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall domestic consumption is expected to grow at 0.3% annually through 2040, less than half the rate of population growth. The agency expects residential energy use to be flat while transportation energy consumption will decline slightly.?

- In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the development of connected, intelligent devices, such as smart meters, smart sensors, smart thermostats, etc. that are equipped in smart homes. They are witnessing advancements with a rise in the development of power monitoring and display technologies.

- Further, the average net energy savings per system installation is about 36% for space heating, water heating, and cooling/ventilation, and 23% for lighting. This is further driving the growth of the market due to the government’s support and promotion for further uptake of smart devices.?

- For instance, India’s government has planned to create 500 smart cities in a phased manner, with smart homes being the most critical entity of smart cities. Also, in the United States, smart home projects, such as the installation of smart meters in California, Florida, and Texas, have contributed to the growth of smart home devices in the country.?



Europe Accounts for Significant Share



- Europe accounts to hold a significant share in the market. A country such as the United Kingdom remains one of the forerunners in terms of adoption, aided by favorable energy policies and regulations targeted at reducing the country’s carbon footprint through smart meter rollouts, energy-efficient buildings, and Systems among others.

- The country has a clear rollout strategy, led by the Department of Energy and Industrial policy. According to the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK is set to complete the installation process of smart meters by 2020. Over 12.5 million smart meters have been installed in the UK by the end of 2018. Additionally, due to a high population density and high connectivity, the country has a favorable cost-benefit analysis, further adding to the growth.?

- Further, in July 2019, Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has selected Utilidex to supply ‘The Utilidex Energy Hub,’ a new energy management system. This initiative is expected to allow CCS to drive added value from both a trading and commercial perspective and enhance the way customers manage their energy estates in the UK.

- ?Furthermore, Germany has been focusing on sustainable long-term energy since 2010. The country adopted a strategic roadmap on renewable energy adoption, called Energy Concept. This strategy establishes a pathway that is looking toward 2050 with renewable energy as its foundation. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) estimated that the demand for energy generation from renewable sources as well as fossil fuels would rise from 600 TWh at present to over 700 TWh by 2030 in Germany, primarily driven by the expansion of electric mobility.?

- In addition, in accordance with the “Climate Protection Plan 2050”, the country is planning to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990. The industry is expected to contribute to this with a reduction of between 49% and 51%.?



Competitive Landscape

The energy management systems market is competitive and consists of several major players. However, in terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. Key players are IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- February 2020 - Castle Development and Schneider Electric Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide Castle Landmark compound with an energy management system, to manage the infrastructure of the project, rationalize energy consumption, and offer safe, efficient, and eco-friendly products, including solar panels, heating systems, water, and natural gas networks, internet, traffic control systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.?

- January 2020 - The Enel Group, through its advanced energy services business line Enel X, and European investment fund Infracapital, one of Europe’s prominent Infrastructure investors, signed an agreement to expand their Cogenio distributed generation and energy efficiency joint venture, through a new company operating throughout Spain.?



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778422/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001