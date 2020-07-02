(Rælingen, Norway, July 2nd, 2020): StrongPoint and NorgesGruppen, the largest grocery retailer in Norway, has today signed an extension of agreement and placed an order for Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) from Pricer for 200 stores.

The value of the order is approximately MNOK 70. Deliveries are expected to be completed during 2020. The agreement includes an option for delivery of ESL to additional stores in 2021.

«We are very pleased that NorgesGruppen has chosen to place an order for ESL from StrongPoint for 200 stores, with an option of additional stores for delivery in 2021. This shows that long-term cooperation and commitment to deliver market-leading solutions pays off», says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO in StrongPoint ASA.

For additional information please contact:

Jacob Tveraabak

CEO, Strongpoint ASA

Mail: jacob.tveraabak@strongpoint.com



Phone: +47 908 21 370

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

Phone +47 920 60 158

About StrongPoint



StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 520 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.