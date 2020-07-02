New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Technology Convergence Scenarios" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05057837/?utm_source=GNW

This deliverable analyzes the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to address unmet application/sector/market needs, create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential, and drive unlikely participants from diverse industries to work with each other. The convergence scenarios covered are:

• Autonomous Factory

• Auto-pital

• Batteries to Batteries (B2B)

• Digital Immortality

• Godspeed Manufacturing

• Intelligent Clinical Screening

• Intell-organ

• Intelligent Theranostic Contact Lens

• Real-time Flu Monitor

• Space Agriculture

• Water Theft Detection

