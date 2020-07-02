VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on skin diseases and healthy ageing, is pleased to announce that it has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding, monies that will allow it to advance its anti-aging (skin rejuvenation) and atopic dermatitis topicals to the clinic by Q1 2021.



As well, a new and independent biotech company named Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been spun out and will focus on developing medicines for chronic inflammatory diseases. The new company will start with early stage small molecules that in preclinical studies have demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory activity, inhibiting the production of cytokines over-expressed in many chronic inflammatory diseases. The compounds also have antimicrobial activity to potentially help balance and diversify the gut microbiome.

Chronic inflammation plays a central role in some of the most challenging diseases of our time, including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and Alzheimer’s Disease. Altered microbiota composition in the gut is associated to inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, liver disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and colorectal cancer. Chronic inflammation progresses slowly, but it’s the cause of most chronic diseases and presents a major threat to the health and longevity of individuals.

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited about the prospects for Pan-Biome due to the wide ranging anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of our compounds. We also look forward to working with our new investors, who bring with them extensive financing and M&A experience in the life sciences sector.”

Pan-Biome will commence testing later this summer on preclinical models in various indications, including the use of a new delivery system that will allow for larger and more targeted drug loads. Clinical Trial Applications are expected to be submitted within the first half of 2021.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company with over 40 natural compound derivatives, salts, and co-crystals dedicated to improving skin health and healthy ageing. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, and antitumor properties.