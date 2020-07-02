Portland, OR , July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global diesel generator market generated $20.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Surge in need for stable & uninterrupted power supply and growing urbanization & industrialization drive the growth of the global diesel generator market. However, growing adoption of photovoltaic systems for power generation hinders the market growth. Furthermore, technological innovations is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Covid-19 scenario:
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global diesel generator market based on type, mobility, cooling system, application, end-use industry, and region.
Based on type, the above 375 KVA segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the 75-375 KVA segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Based on mobility, the stationary segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Cummins, Inc., Caterpillar, Inc., Kohler Co., Rolls Royce plc, Southwest Products, Generac Power Systems, Inc., FG Wilson, Atlas Copco AB, Kirloskar Electric Company, and Denyo Co., Ltd.
