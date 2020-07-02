New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market by Product, Test, Technology End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04397167/?utm_source=GNW





Optical technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology.However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies.



The most widely used technology in the coagulation analyzers market is the optical technology. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



Clinical laboratory analyzers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

Clinical laboratory analyzers are estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020.The clinical laboratory analyzers market includes systems and consumables.



Systems are further classified as automated, semi-automated, and manual systems, while consumables are classified into reagents and standards, controls, and calibrations. The growing prevalence of blood disorders and increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



Prothrombin time tests segment is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period

Based on test, the coagulation analyzers market is segmented into prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing, fibrinogen testing, activated partial thromboplastin time testing, D-dimer testing, ACT testing, platelet function tests, anti-factor XA tests, heparin and protamine dose-response tests for ACT, and other coagulation tests.In 2020, the prothrombin time testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market.



However, the D-dimer tests segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



North America is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market in 2020

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2020, followed by Europe.Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the coagulation analyzers market in North America.



However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

• By Designation: C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)



The key players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher (US), Siemens Healthineers Group (Germany), Sysmex Group (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Horiba (Japan), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Bio Group Medical System (Italy), Genrui Biotech Inc. (China), A&T Corporation (Japan), Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc. (China), Diagnostica Stago SAS (France), Helena Laboratories (US), Hycel (Austria), Eurolyser (Austria), Bpc Biosed Srl (Italy), Robimes India Pvt. Ltd (India), Meril Life Sciences (India), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Sclavo Diagnostics International S.r.l (Italy), Haematonics (US), Biosystems S.A. (Spain), and ACON (US). Product launches & approvals, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by a majority of players in this market.



Research Coverage

• The report studies the coagulation analyzers market based on test, technology, product, end user, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total coagulation analyzers market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the coagulation analyzers offered by the key 18 players in the coagulation analyzers market. The report analyzes the coagulation analyzers market by test, technology, product, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various coagulation analyzers, their adoption, and type of tests across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the coagulation analyzers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the coagulation analyzers market along with a competitive leadership mapping of up to 25 players in the market.

