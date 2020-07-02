New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Microgreens Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916379/?utm_source=GNW

Cultivation of microgreens has become an integral part of indoor farming as consumers are preferring to have them in their daily diet due to their nutrient-dense profile. Microgreens are gaining popularity as a new culinary ingredient for chefs and are used to enhance salads or as edible garnishes to embellish a wide variety of other dishes. By sales channel, the restaurant segment dominates the market owing to the fact that microgreens are likely to influence the diners to produce shopping habits in the future, with the microgreens being treated as a culinary trend across the country’s cuisines.



Key Market Trends

Rise in Demand for Indoor Cultivation



The growing health consciousness among American consumers has led the people to consume a diet full of nutrients which have led to the adoption of indoor farming practices. Consumers not only practice indoor farming at home but it is also largely being cultivated in major greenhouses across the United States. Thus, the market for microgreens is anticipated to grow in the years to come. According to Agrilyst, an intelligence platform, the distribution of greenhouses across the United States in different regions varied but the greenhouse cultivation of microgreens was the highest in South and North East regions which each accounting for 71% and 59% in 2017. Consumers in the country are more focused on growing leafy greens and microgreens than any other vegetables. Thus, the growing adoption of protected cultivation has led the market to grow moderately.?



Restaurants to Dominates the Market



Microgreens are used as a fresh flavor ingredient serving upscale cuisines. They have become one of the solid ingredients in the finest restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association, microgreens are likely to influence the diners’ produce shopping habits in the future, with the microgreens being treated as a culinary trend across the country’s cuisines. Adding to this, nearly 51% of the chefs predicted that microgreens are a hot trend in the eateries. Moreover, as per the survey conducted during 2017-18, a slightly declining percentage has been observed for microgreens, falling to 39% during the same year.



As of 2016, Cherry Lane Farm had begun to deliver microgreens to local chefs in Iowa, which now upgraded to nearly 14 restaurants across Sherburn, Fairmont, and Worthington, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Sioux City, Humboldt, Algona, and Des Moines, and Iowa among others. Thus, the ongoing culinary trend for microgreen preference across United States cuisines together with the increasing supply to the hoteling segment is likely to enhance the microgreen sales in the years to come.



Competitive Landscape

The majority of the share in the market is occupied by the regional players and there is also a huge presence of smaller companies that are operating in the market studied. Some of the players like Farmbox Greens LLC., Metro Microgreens, Fresh Origins, Florida Microgreens, The Chef’s Garden Inc, and Aerofarms LLC are prominent players who are operating in this market. The players in the market are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisition, product launch, etc to differentiate from the other players in the market and to gain market share. For instance, in October 2016, Farmbox Greens was acquired by Seattle-based produce distributor Charlie’s Produce. The distributor has facilities in Seattle and Spokane, Wash., Portland, Ore., Boise, Idaho, Anchorage, Alaska, and Los Angeles, Calif.



