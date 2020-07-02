|Half-Yearly Statement relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT Gilbert Dupont
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
During the 1st half 2020, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|16,129 equities
|369,254.72 €
|589 transactions
|SALE
|14,607 equities
|329,958.26 €
|457 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2019, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,098,035
Headquarters : 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone : 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|589
|16,129
|369,254.72
|457
|14,607
|329,958.26
|02/01/2020
|0
|87
|2552.8
|0
|190
|5649
|03/01/2020
|3
|70
|2101
|0
|0
|0
|06/01/2020
|2
|115
|3417
|5
|203
|6094.1
|07/01/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|180
|5540.4
|08/01/2020
|7
|202
|6263.8
|7
|77
|2406.7
|09/01/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|195
|6194.99
|10/01/2020
|1
|30
|969
|7
|110
|3556
|13/01/2020
|5
|179
|5857.51
|3
|102
|3353.8
|14/01/2020
|5
|90
|2984
|3
|88
|2979.8
|15/01/2020
|10
|240
|7792.99
|3
|90
|2950
|16/01/2020
|0
|0
|0
|3
|51
|1612.2
|17/01/2020
|1
|75
|2370
|1
|50
|1590
|20/01/2020
|11
|498
|15811.2
|1
|50
|1610
|21/01/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|110
|3371.5
|22/01/2020
|8
|249
|7924.2
|16
|378
|12120.31
|23/01/2020
|8
|238
|7459.99
|3
|74
|2368.2
|24/01/2020
|1
|11
|344.3
|6
|96
|3006
|27/01/2020
|3
|90
|2831
|7
|147
|4673.89
|28/01/2020
|7
|167
|5284.4
|0
|0
|0
|29/01/2020
|7
|202
|6305.59
|1
|12
|376.8
|30/01/2020
|1
|100
|3100
|4
|143
|4437.6
|31/01/2020
|3
|64
|1984
|2
|11
|342.1
|03/02/2020
|8
|210
|6463.8
|2
|17
|528.7
|04/02/2020
|4
|193
|5780
|11
|272
|8227.7
|05/02/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|185
|5787.5
|06/02/2020
|5
|58
|1905.6
|7
|225
|7417.51
|07/02/2020
|23
|543
|17263.82
|9
|426
|13328.99
|10/02/2020
|5
|162
|4967.41
|0
|0
|0
|11/02/2020
|8
|163
|4929.9
|0
|0
|0
|12/02/2020
|2
|100
|3000
|4
|79
|2386
|13/02/2020
|0
|0
|0
|4
|192
|5802.11
|14/02/2020
|3
|83
|2512.6
|2
|54
|1644.6
|17/02/2020
|1
|40
|1224
|2
|48
|1469.6
|18/02/2020
|10
|397
|11926.32
|4
|90
|2754
|19/02/2020
|6
|47
|1405.6
|2
|36
|1084.8
|20/02/2020
|1
|40
|1192
|3
|71
|2144.2
|21/02/2020
|7
|141
|4172.9
|0
|0
|0
|24/02/2020
|6
|166
|4662.81
|3
|200
|5655
|25/02/2020
|9
|232
|6398.4
|4
|165
|4560.11
|26/02/2020
|5
|80
|2136
|4
|77
|2083.1
|27/02/2020
|6
|206
|5546.9
|2
|25
|687.5
|28/02/2020
|10
|229
|5948.09
|2
|29
|742.6
|02/03/2020
|4
|93
|2233
|5
|45
|1102.5
|03/03/2020
|0
|0
|0
|15
|485
|12544.82
|04/03/2020
|1
|50
|1300
|2
|38
|999
|05/03/2020
|13
|355
|9206.29
|3
|195
|5109
|06/03/2020
|11
|312
|7551.4
|0
|0
|0
|09/03/2020
|9
|185
|4113.81
|2
|50
|1155
|10/03/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|180
|3942.7
|11/03/2020
|2
|70
|1536
|0
|0
|0
|12/03/2020
|7
|138
|2859.19
|1
|2
|42
|13/03/2020
|3
|52
|1022.4
|1
|20
|404
|16/03/2020
|5
|92
|1591.6
|0
|0
|0
|17/03/2020
|5
|43
|606.8
|10
|106
|1570.6
|18/03/2020
|3
|24
|331.95
|6
|47
|720.5
|19/03/2020
|2
|16
|265.2
|7
|51
|865.2
|20/03/2020
|1
|50
|900
|7
|200
|3728.46
|23/03/2020
|9
|137
|2371.1
|8
|240
|4197.74
|24/03/2020
|3
|28
|538.5
|10
|381
|7514.77
|25/03/2020
|4
|92
|1729
|8
|179
|3526.69
|26/03/2020
|4
|65
|1223
|3
|72
|1389.95
|27/03/2020
|13
|186
|3297.35
|0
|0
|0
|30/03/2020
|3
|131
|2233.55
|3
|43
|768.4
|31/03/2020
|8
|159
|2630.45
|2
|27
|454.2
|01/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|3
|91
|1517.35
|02/04/2020
|2
|15
|250.5
|0
|0
|0
|03/04/2020
|4
|82
|1353.8
|1
|60
|999
|06/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|5
|112
|1905.9
|07/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|15
|675
|12602.59
|08/04/2020
|8
|213
|4098.4
|5
|95
|1845.5
|09/04/2020
|4
|231
|4397.89
|4
|220
|4208.01
|10/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14/04/2020
|9
|233
|4454.26
|0
|0
|0
|15/04/2020
|6
|139
|2622
|4
|30
|570
|16/04/2020
|2
|20
|368.5
|2
|80
|1485
|17/04/2020
|3
|26
|475.8
|10
|479
|8981.59
|20/04/2020
|3
|50
|945
|2
|71
|1349
|21/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|190
|22/04/2020
|7
|146
|2758.9
|2
|75
|1429.75
|23/04/2020
|1
|2
|37.6
|4
|49
|924.25
|24/04/2020
|11
|259
|4898.1
|3
|121
|2305.75
|27/04/2020
|4
|76
|1430.55
|0
|0
|0
|28/04/2020
|0
|0
|0
|6
|121
|2297.6
|29/04/2020
|6
|166
|3158.6
|2
|50
|950
|30/04/2020
|4
|205
|3874.5
|2
|75
|1423.75
|01/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|04/05/2020
|2
|40
|760
|1
|165
|3151.5
|05/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|380
|06/05/2020
|4
|70
|1334.5
|4
|155
|2970.99
|07/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|4
|132
|2580.8
|08/05/2020
|4
|196
|3808.59
|3
|66
|1283.95
|11/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|8
|249
|4889.91
|12/05/2020
|4
|255
|5012
|0
|0
|0
|13/05/2020
|0
|185
|3607.5
|0
|100
|1980
|14/05/2020
|8
|161
|3073.46
|0
|0
|0
|15/05/2020
|5
|150
|2842.5
|1
|15
|285
|18/05/2020
|6
|443
|8029.82
|6
|401
|7176.7
|19/05/2020
|7
|111
|1982.65
|0
|0
|0
|20/05/2020
|9
|116
|2025.1
|3
|42
|735
|21/05/2020
|5
|98
|1700.3
|1
|101
|1757.4
|22/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|643.8
|25/05/2020
|6
|68
|1178
|4
|105
|1832.25
|26/05/2020
|15
|345
|5808.01
|2
|5
|84.5
|27/05/2020
|9
|192
|3205.59
|5
|117
|1968.1
|28/05/2020
|5
|74
|1232.1
|5
|170
|2850.75
|29/05/2020
|0
|0
|0
|6
|260
|4352.5
|01/06/2020
|3
|100
|1662.5
|3
|42
|704.4
|02/06/2020
|5
|145
|2400
|2
|25
|420
|03/06/2020
|6
|253
|4235.09
|6
|313
|5291.89
|04/06/2020
|0
|0
|0
|12
|956
|17135.06
|05/06/2020
|0
|0
|0
|6
|150
|2800.01
|08/06/2020
|4
|203
|3989.5
|11
|567
|11256.71
|09/06/2020
|3
|111
|2255
|4
|56
|1171
|10/06/2020
|5
|105
|2116.5
|1
|16
|334.4
|11/06/2020
|12
|300
|5863.41
|0
|0
|0
|12/06/2020
|5
|29
|555.2
|1
|14
|270.2
|15/06/2020
|6
|179
|3392.75
|0
|0
|0
|16/06/2020
|6
|90
|1680.8
|0
|0
|0
|17/06/2020
|0
|0
|0
|2
|80
|1498
|18/06/2020
|5
|178
|3299.5
|0
|0
|0
|19/06/2020
|3
|88
|1612.6
|0
|0
|0
|22/06/2020
|10
|319
|5708.79
|1
|13
|238.55
|23/06/2020
|2
|25
|443.75
|2
|30
|534
|24/06/2020
|10
|401
|6886.61
|0
|0
|0
|25/06/2020
|2
|20
|339
|0
|0
|0
|26/06/2020
|6
|172
|2857.01
|0
|0
|0
|29/06/2020
|5
|456
|7269.69
|5
|205
|3314.99
|30/06/2020
|16
|513
|7632.98
|4
|677
|10507.92
