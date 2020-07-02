Half-Yearly Statement relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT Gilbert Dupont





In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2020, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 3,028

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €25,466.61

During the 1st half 2020, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 16,129 equities 369,254.72 € 589 transactions SALE 14,607 equities 329,958.26 € 457 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2019, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,506

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €64,763.07

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President and CEO

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,098,035

Headquarters : 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone : 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





ANNEXE







Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 589 16,129 369,254.72 457 14,607 329,958.26 02/01/2020 0 87 2552.8 0 190 5649 03/01/2020 3 70 2101 0 0 0 06/01/2020 2 115 3417 5 203 6094.1 07/01/2020 0 0 0 8 180 5540.4 08/01/2020 7 202 6263.8 7 77 2406.7 09/01/2020 0 0 0 8 195 6194.99 10/01/2020 1 30 969 7 110 3556 13/01/2020 5 179 5857.51 3 102 3353.8 14/01/2020 5 90 2984 3 88 2979.8 15/01/2020 10 240 7792.99 3 90 2950 16/01/2020 0 0 0 3 51 1612.2 17/01/2020 1 75 2370 1 50 1590 20/01/2020 11 498 15811.2 1 50 1610 21/01/2020 0 0 0 8 110 3371.5 22/01/2020 8 249 7924.2 16 378 12120.31 23/01/2020 8 238 7459.99 3 74 2368.2 24/01/2020 1 11 344.3 6 96 3006 27/01/2020 3 90 2831 7 147 4673.89 28/01/2020 7 167 5284.4 0 0 0 29/01/2020 7 202 6305.59 1 12 376.8 30/01/2020 1 100 3100 4 143 4437.6 31/01/2020 3 64 1984 2 11 342.1 03/02/2020 8 210 6463.8 2 17 528.7 04/02/2020 4 193 5780 11 272 8227.7 05/02/2020 0 0 0 8 185 5787.5 06/02/2020 5 58 1905.6 7 225 7417.51 07/02/2020 23 543 17263.82 9 426 13328.99 10/02/2020 5 162 4967.41 0 0 0 11/02/2020 8 163 4929.9 0 0 0 12/02/2020 2 100 3000 4 79 2386 13/02/2020 0 0 0 4 192 5802.11 14/02/2020 3 83 2512.6 2 54 1644.6 17/02/2020 1 40 1224 2 48 1469.6 18/02/2020 10 397 11926.32 4 90 2754 19/02/2020 6 47 1405.6 2 36 1084.8 20/02/2020 1 40 1192 3 71 2144.2 21/02/2020 7 141 4172.9 0 0 0 24/02/2020 6 166 4662.81 3 200 5655 25/02/2020 9 232 6398.4 4 165 4560.11 26/02/2020 5 80 2136 4 77 2083.1 27/02/2020 6 206 5546.9 2 25 687.5 28/02/2020 10 229 5948.09 2 29 742.6 02/03/2020 4 93 2233 5 45 1102.5 03/03/2020 0 0 0 15 485 12544.82 04/03/2020 1 50 1300 2 38 999 05/03/2020 13 355 9206.29 3 195 5109 06/03/2020 11 312 7551.4 0 0 0 09/03/2020 9 185 4113.81 2 50 1155 10/03/2020 0 0 0 8 180 3942.7 11/03/2020 2 70 1536 0 0 0 12/03/2020 7 138 2859.19 1 2 42 13/03/2020 3 52 1022.4 1 20 404 16/03/2020 5 92 1591.6 0 0 0 17/03/2020 5 43 606.8 10 106 1570.6 18/03/2020 3 24 331.95 6 47 720.5 19/03/2020 2 16 265.2 7 51 865.2 20/03/2020 1 50 900 7 200 3728.46 23/03/2020 9 137 2371.1 8 240 4197.74 24/03/2020 3 28 538.5 10 381 7514.77 25/03/2020 4 92 1729 8 179 3526.69 26/03/2020 4 65 1223 3 72 1389.95 27/03/2020 13 186 3297.35 0 0 0 30/03/2020 3 131 2233.55 3 43 768.4 31/03/2020 8 159 2630.45 2 27 454.2 01/04/2020 0 0 0 3 91 1517.35 02/04/2020 2 15 250.5 0 0 0 03/04/2020 4 82 1353.8 1 60 999 06/04/2020 0 0 0 5 112 1905.9 07/04/2020 0 0 0 15 675 12602.59 08/04/2020 8 213 4098.4 5 95 1845.5 09/04/2020 4 231 4397.89 4 220 4208.01 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 9 233 4454.26 0 0 0 15/04/2020 6 139 2622 4 30 570 16/04/2020 2 20 368.5 2 80 1485 17/04/2020 3 26 475.8 10 479 8981.59 20/04/2020 3 50 945 2 71 1349 21/04/2020 0 0 0 1 10 190 22/04/2020 7 146 2758.9 2 75 1429.75 23/04/2020 1 2 37.6 4 49 924.25 24/04/2020 11 259 4898.1 3 121 2305.75 27/04/2020 4 76 1430.55 0 0 0 28/04/2020 0 0 0 6 121 2297.6 29/04/2020 6 166 3158.6 2 50 950 30/04/2020 4 205 3874.5 2 75 1423.75 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 2 40 760 1 165 3151.5 05/05/2020 0 0 0 1 20 380 06/05/2020 4 70 1334.5 4 155 2970.99 07/05/2020 0 0 0 4 132 2580.8 08/05/2020 4 196 3808.59 3 66 1283.95 11/05/2020 0 0 0 8 249 4889.91 12/05/2020 4 255 5012 0 0 0 13/05/2020 0 185 3607.5 0 100 1980 14/05/2020 8 161 3073.46 0 0 0 15/05/2020 5 150 2842.5 1 15 285 18/05/2020 6 443 8029.82 6 401 7176.7 19/05/2020 7 111 1982.65 0 0 0 20/05/2020 9 116 2025.1 3 42 735 21/05/2020 5 98 1700.3 1 101 1757.4 22/05/2020 0 0 0 2 37 643.8 25/05/2020 6 68 1178 4 105 1832.25 26/05/2020 15 345 5808.01 2 5 84.5 27/05/2020 9 192 3205.59 5 117 1968.1 28/05/2020 5 74 1232.1 5 170 2850.75 29/05/2020 0 0 0 6 260 4352.5 01/06/2020 3 100 1662.5 3 42 704.4 02/06/2020 5 145 2400 2 25 420 03/06/2020 6 253 4235.09 6 313 5291.89 04/06/2020 0 0 0 12 956 17135.06 05/06/2020 0 0 0 6 150 2800.01 08/06/2020 4 203 3989.5 11 567 11256.71 09/06/2020 3 111 2255 4 56 1171 10/06/2020 5 105 2116.5 1 16 334.4 11/06/2020 12 300 5863.41 0 0 0 12/06/2020 5 29 555.2 1 14 270.2 15/06/2020 6 179 3392.75 0 0 0 16/06/2020 6 90 1680.8 0 0 0 17/06/2020 0 0 0 2 80 1498 18/06/2020 5 178 3299.5 0 0 0 19/06/2020 3 88 1612.6 0 0 0 22/06/2020 10 319 5708.79 1 13 238.55 23/06/2020 2 25 443.75 2 30 534 24/06/2020 10 401 6886.61 0 0 0 25/06/2020 2 20 339 0 0 0 26/06/2020 6 172 2857.01 0 0 0 29/06/2020 5 456 7269.69 5 205 3314.99 30/06/2020 16 513 7632.98 4 677 10507.92





Attachment