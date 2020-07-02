Sippin Syrup, the anti-energy drink from Katalyst Beverage, is now available on Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website. Sippin Syrup's proprietary relaxing blend includes traditional herbs used to relax, such as Chamomile, Lavender, and Melatonin, as well as Vitamins B-3, 5, 6, 12, and Zinc, which recent research suggests offer therapeutic benefits. Other ingredients are Valerian Root Extract, Rose Hips Extract, Skullcap Extract, and Kava Kava Extract, all of which are traditional herbs thought to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and help you sleep.

VitaBeauti.com will offer four Sippin Syrup favorites: 1) Sippin Syrup Purple, a sweet smooth grape flavor 2) Sippin Syrup Blue, a refreshing pomegranate-berry taste with no carbs, calories, or sugar 3) Sippin Syrup Kandy, a vanilla cotton candy flavor straight from the carnival 4) Sippin Syrup Mellin, a sweet watermelon/strawberry flavor

BOCA RATON, FL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sippin Syrup, the anti-energy drink from Katalyst Beverage, is now available on Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website.

“We are excited about Vitabeauti.com offering Sippin Syrup's four popular flavors. We are looking forward to making Sippin Syrup a household name,” said Ron Urban, owner and president of Katalyst Beverage, the parent New York-based company.

“Sippin Syrup is a great drink when you are stressed, need to sleep, or unwind after a hard workout,” Urban said. “Our customer feedback has been extraordinary. One person drinks Sippin Syrup after a hard day at the office. Another used to have panic attacks but now drinks Sippin Syrup to relax and chill. We love to hear back from our customers.”

Urban said modern society has turned into a 24-hour stressful existence.

“We have people working two to three jobs. Parents rushing from work to watch their kids play soccer or take dance lessons,” Urban said. “With smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, many people never stop working when they get home.

“Sippin Syrup is for them,” Urban said. “We developed a great tasting dietary supplement that will help people chill when they get home. If you have trouble falling asleep because your mind can’t stop thinking, Sippin Syrup might help you get a good night’s sleep.”

For more information about Sippin Syrup or to purchase Sippin Syrup, visit Vitabeauti.com.

