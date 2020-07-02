Regulated information, Leuven, 2 July 2020 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by DWS Investment GmbH

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 1 July 2020 indicating that DWS Investment GmbH, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has surpassed the notification threshold of 1%.

Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A person that notifies alone Person subject to the notification requirement DWS Investment GmbH Transaction date 25 June 2020 Threshold that has been crossed 1%

In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora Denominator 78,301,314 Total number of voting rights held Current notification:

DWS Investment GmbH: 817,984 % of voting rights held 1.04% Chain of controlled undertakings DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity Additional information DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel.: +32 (0)16 279672

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be

e-mail (general enquiries): mailbox@kbcancora.be

