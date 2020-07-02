FINANCIAL RELEASE

2 July 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Settlement of the proceeds of the bond issue

launched on 25 June 2020

and availability of the related prospectus

Aéroports de Paris perceived today the proceeds of the bond issue it has launched on 25 June 2020.

As a reminder1, this bond issue contains two parts for a total amount of €1.5 billion with the following characteristics:

€750 million bond , with a coupon of 1.00%, issued on 2 July 2020 and to be reimbursed on 5 January 2029,

, with a coupon of 1.00%, issued on 2 July 2020 and to be reimbursed on 5 January 2029, €750 million bond, with a coupon of 1.50%, issued on 2 July 2020 and to be reimbursed on 2 July 2032.

The prospectus of the operation, dated 30 June 2020, received the visa n° 20-291 of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF). This prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference, are available for consultation on the websites of the Issuer ( www.groupeadp.fr ) and AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) .

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

1 See the press release "€1.5 billion dual-tranche new bond issue" on 25 June 2020, available on the following link: €1.5 billion dual-tranche new bond issue







