REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 6 January 2020 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2019:

- Number of shares: 6,388

- Cash in the liquidity account: €68.471,97

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE 91,370 shares €378.173,65 812 transactions SALE 94,187 shares €391.805,95 795 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2019, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 9,205

- Cash in the liquidity account: €54.839,67

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

*******





Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2020

Purchase Sale Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) TOTAL 812 91 370 378 173,65 795 94 187 391 805,95 02/01/2020 0 150 810 0 2063 11185,17 03/01/2020 8 1061 5678,68 1 20 106,8 06/01/2020 13 1363 7191,73 8 561 2997,82 07/01/2020 3 410 2172,8 5 350 1872,01 08/01/2020 2 100 528 8 1371 7386,26 09/01/2020 9 546 2958,34 8 1462 8019,07 10/01/2020 16 3040 15991,01 4 147 815,82 13/01/2020 16 2316 11979,05 11 1386 7283,43 14/01/2020 2 89 455,24 9 923 4792,03 15/01/2020 1 165 841,5 3 315 1614,41 16/01/2020 0 0 0 5 604 3108,97 17/01/2020 1 150 768 2 200 1028 20/01/2020 1 50 257 1 150 774 21/01/2020 4 670 3449,83 0 0 0 22/01/2020 6 950 4871,22 2 1100 5674,02 23/01/2020 3 381 1941,46 6 374 1920,19 24/01/2020 1 220 1122 4 1000 5103,1 27/01/2020 15 2284 11404,7 3 150 758 28/01/2020 1 125 618,75 3 565 2825 29/01/2020 4 211 1084,92 30 3550 18372,67 30/01/2020 10 1171 6162,74 9 1715 9118,66 31/01/2020 10 1479 7758,69 5 264 1395,24 03/02/2020 8 579 2999,22 1 240 1248 04/02/2020 6 620 3197,28 0 0 0 05/02/2020 7 815 4176,47 4 357 1838,91 06/02/2020 6 902 4566,1 3 167 850,01 07/02/2020 6 640 3233,98 2 350 1774,01 10/02/2020 9 686 3431,92 3 360 1806,19 11/02/2020 11 1197 5937,84 0 0 0 12/02/2020 7 690 3362,92 7 1295 6366,35 13/02/2020 10 1157 5583,68 1 100 485 14/02/2020 8 396 1905,79 1 230 1110,9 17/02/2020 4 327 1562,57 3 148 709,39 18/02/2020 18 1267 5949,33 2 650 3057,02 19/02/2020 9 752 3414,08 7 855 3905,98 20/02/2020 10 581 2632,45 6 1310 5935,74 21/02/2020 5 291 1344,57 7 1123 5138,85 24/02/2020 13 1387 6232,9 3 277 1299,13 25/02/2020 13 948 4094,51 4 701 3091,41 26/02/2020 4 351 1486,2 4 350 1498,35 27/02/2020 5 400 1694 6 491 2100,79 28/02/2020 8 863 3594,65 10 788 3256,02 02/03/2020 6 293 1183,72 17 1350 5785,97 03/03/2020 14 1363 5678,94 11 2018 8406,58 04/03/2020 12 1954 7849,22 5 700 2817,99 05/03/2020 25 2867 10477,45 14 2056 7816,71 06/03/2020 15 1589 5307,9 11 1087 3801,67 09/03/2020 11 1504 4644,65 10 773 2616,91 10/03/2020 1 50 165 21 1310 4594,56 11/03/2020 3 336 1134,34 11 1217 4131,59 12/03/2020 17 1340 4499,59 16 1836 6426,92 13/03/2020 8 825 2860,03 11 750 2729,48 16/03/2020 6 621 2085,69 8 729 2532,33 17/03/2020 2 60 192,6 3 370 1241,02 18/03/2020 0 0 0 1 50 165 19/03/2020 7 591 1820,75 6 297 941,43 20/03/2020 2 299 899,99 9 933 3055,58 23/03/2020 5 440 1316,04 5 310 947,52 24/03/2020 2 122 372,1 11 677 2219,21 25/03/2020 8 539 1745,71 11 1450 4880,85 26/03/2020 2 363 1205,92 14 1406 4818,78 27/03/2020 3 200 730 11 925 3440,26 30/03/2020 13 848 3159,39 7 689 2628,4 31/03/2020 10 1208 4450,27 9 787 2936,45 01/04/2020 12 1658 5893,53 6 473 1719,07 02/04/2020 2 50 175 5 273 990,96 03/04/2020 1 35 122,5 7 674 2380,43 06/04/2020 8 1387 4843,82 6 552 1970,2 07/04/2020 7 1300 4558,45 5 531 1891,32 08/04/2020 1 40 141,6 2 150 534 09/04/2020 9 1494 5279,2 4 390 1384,19 10/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/04/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2020 3 365 1276,51 5 560 1983,58 15/04/2020 7 1287 4462,16 3 485 1709,53 16/04/2020 9 779 2659,35 0 0 0 17/04/2020 12 1446 4896,73 3 400 1377,52 20/04/2020 5 668 2240,94 4 424 1437,4 21/04/2020 2 330 1118,7 2 450 1529,51 22/04/2020 7 757 2539,96 0 0 0 23/04/2020 7 939 3106,31 6 910 3038,95 24/04/2020 8 943 3069,37 3 315 1028,88 27/04/2020 7 585 1898,91 2 146 476,16 28/04/2020 1 89 288,36 22 3073 10295,78 29/04/2020 4 582 1972,51 6 1031 3522,51 30/04/2020 7 585 2007,19 2 313 1082,2 01/05/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/05/2020 8 1229 4080,28 4 750 2515,5 05/05/2020 6 921 3079,18 7 923 3128,42 06/05/2020 0 0 0 9 1176 4032,27 07/05/2020 7 676 2328,89 4 587 2035,66 08/05/2020 1 150 522 8 1587 5703,36 11/05/2020 2 157 582,89 9 1365 5122,98 12/05/2020 10 1338 4940,03 1 100 377 13/05/2020 0 587 2125,76 0 31 113,46 14/05/2020 4 384 1386,05 0 0 0 15/05/2020 6 1077 3823,13 2 356 1265,37 18/05/2020 8 440 1667,6 5 615 2398,5 19/05/2020 8 1079 4100,42 9 827 3186,43 20/05/2020 11 1663 6175,22 10 709 2677,61 21/05/2020 1 200 752 4 521 1973,18 22/05/2020 5 388 1473,2 0 0 0 25/05/2020 8 681 2470,12 1 100 376 26/05/2020 5 625 2336 8 883 3320,7 27/05/2020 6 437 1632,37 13 1281 4861,78 28/05/2020 6 572 2155,24 4 453 1718,59 29/05/2020 5 333 1258,81 0 0 0 01/06/2020 4 1000 3750 7 770 2910,6 02/06/2020 1 125 473,75 13 1459 5603,14 03/06/2020 2 93 362,71 16 1668 6623,46 04/06/2020 4 450 1798,52 12 1311 5298,28 05/06/2020 15 2663 10695,41 6 844 3472,38 08/06/2020 11 1466 5799,94 7 1374 5549,04 09/06/2020 8 495 2029,85 1 20 78,2 10/06/2020 0 0 0 3 1559 6354,33 11/06/2020 12 1532 6031,18 0 0 0 12/06/2020 8 1311 4945,62 9 1655 6359,83 15/06/2020 8 602 2368,99 5 561 2202,88 16/06/2020 0 0 0 9 837 3337,62 17/06/2020 1 50 201 9 760 3081,19 18/06/2020 0 0 0 7 406 1649,29 19/06/2020 0 0 0 10 1089 4509,44 22/06/2020 1 125 533,75 11 1275 5453,3 23/06/2020 1 104 457,6 10 2106 9302,2 24/06/2020 9 1266 5911,84 15 1421 6876,36 25/06/2020 6 550 2704,02 6 636 3166,01 26/06/2020 7 606 3058 12 334 1714,82 29/06/2020 17 919 4562,74 10 705 3536 30/06/2020 6 565 2823,02 3 201 1010,65 TOTAL 812 91 370 378 173,65 795 94 187 391 805,95

*******

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

