Approximately 100 million people around the world need insulin, including all the people suffering from Type 1 diabetes and between 10-25% of people with Type 2 diabetes. Although insulin has been used in the treatment of diabetes for over 90 years, globally, more than half of those who need insulin today still cannot afford and access it. People with Type 1 diabetes need insulin therapy, which focuses on managing blood sugar levels, along with insulin, diet, and lifestyle, in order to prevent complications.



Growing Diabetes Prevalence Driving the Market



The R&D in the insulin segments are rising year-on-year, as researchers are trying to bring out the best molecule for patients' use, curbing out maximum side effects, and increasing their efficiency. Thus, the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the world is likely to augment considerable demand for insulin, which may drive the global market for insulin therapeutics.



North America Dominates the Market



North America dominates the global human insulin market, especially the United States, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region because of a sedentary lifestyle. The cost factor is the major concern in the United States, where almost 50% of the insulin revenues for the manufacturers are from the country itself. The United States accounts for the highest sales of the long-acting insulin, Lantus, across the world. The majority of diabetic drug manufacturing companies consider the country as a critical market for improving overall global sales. Lantus is the most administered basal insulin across the world, accounting for a dominant share in the US market. The traditional North American human insulin drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to its economic affordability by patients. Humulin holds the highest market share, followed by Novolin. There are no generic competitors for the traditional North American human insulin drugs market in the United States.



The global human insulin market is highly consolidated with three major manufacturers holding a global market presence, and the remaining manufacturers confining to the other local or region-specific manufacturers. Mergers and acquisitions that happened between the players in the recent past have helped the companies strengthen their market presence. Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim together have an alliance in developing and commercializing Basaglar (Insulin Glargine).



Novo Nordisk is developing a first once-weekly long-acting insulin (LAI287) which is currently in phase 2. The insulin is indicated for both type-1 and type-2 diabetes patients. Eli Lilly is developing a long-acting insulin-Fc (LY3209590). "Basal insulin-Fc" is a large molecule comprised of engineered insulin fused to an Fc domain designed to provide a long-acting basal profile. LY3209590 is being studied for the treatment of diabetes.



Biocon is developing Insulin Tregopil, an oral prandial insulin tablet, for the treatment of type-1 and type-2 diabetes mellitus. The fast-acting oral insulin could improve post-prandial glucose control with reduced side effects and greater adherence, thus holding the promise to transform T1D management. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, is working to bring the first oral insulin product to market, thus, providing a more convenient, effective, as well as a safer method for delivering insulin therapy.



