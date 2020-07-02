Ivry, July 2nd 2020

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June, 30th 2020:

- 94,765 shares

- 1,398,887.4€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

- 97,750 shares

- 360,967.54€







