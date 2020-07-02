New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Behavioral Rehabilitation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916375/?utm_source=GNW





With the evolution done in behavioural health since the last decade, immense changes have been made in terms of treatment for behavioural disorders and its rehabilitation. The current state indicates that there is a growing awareness of the issue and more Americans are now getting coverage for the behavioural diseases as well.



According to the statistics provided by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2018, every year, a large number of people are being diagnosed with mental illnesses in the United States. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), one in every five (20%) children and adolescents suffers from mental health disorders at some point in their life. There are also new trends coming up in the market that is fueling the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Anxiety Disorder is Expected to Showcase a High CAGR During the Forecast Period



Anxiety disorders are different from normal feelings of anxiousness and involve excessive anxiety or fear. According to Our World in Data, an estimated 284 million people have experienced an anxiety disorder in 2017, globally, making it the most prevalent mental health or neurodevelopmental disorder. Whereas, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America stated that anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults age 18 and older, i.e., 18.1% of the population each year. Even though anxiety disorders are very much treatable, only 36.9% of those suffering receive treatment.



Individuals with an anxiety disorder are three to five times more likely to visit the doctor and six times more likely to be hospitalized for psychiatric conditions than those who do not have anxiety disorders. The roots of anxiety disorders are presently unknown but probably involve a combination of factors, including genetic, psychological, environmental, and developmental. Furthermore, an increase in research and development on the treatment of anxiety disorders, due to the overall increasing prevalence is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The United States behavioural rehabilitation market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are AAC Holdings Inc., Acadia Healthcare, Addiction Campuses, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Behavioral Health Group, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., and Universal Health Services Inc others.



