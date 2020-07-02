                                                                                                                                                                             Press release
Lesquin, 02 July 2020, 18:00 hrs

 

Bigben selected again by Euronext

to be part of its prestigious European Rising Tech label

 

For the second year in a row, Bigben has been selected to join the prestigious community of 98 top-performing companies selected from more than 350 small & mid cap Tech companies listed on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris and operating in the life science, eco-industry or media and telecommunications (TMT) sectors.

Bigben is particularly proud to be recognized once again for its efforts to make the Group a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories and audio products. This recognition rewards in particular the steady growth of its business and the strong increase in its recurring operating profitability over the past several years.

Membership in the European Rising Tech label offers Bigben numerous advantages, including increased stock market visibility, more promotion from Euronext and access to a larger number of investors.

Upcoming publication:

Sales for 1st quarter of FY 2020/2021: Monday 27 July 2020, after close of business on Euronext Paris stock market 

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€

 

 

 

HEADCOUNT
Over 730 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
21 subsidiaries  and a distribution network in 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

