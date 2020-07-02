                                     

Paris La Défense, 02 July 2020                                              
                                                                                                                                                                                             

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020:
·33,500 shares
·3,950,544.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
·0 share
·4,976,456.00 €

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 30st June 2020 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
02/01/2020663 0003 00094 520,0094 640,00
03/01/2020513112 50012 500390 480,50391 467,51
06/01/2020603513 50013 500415 077,50416 292,50
07/01/20201250050015 575,0015 600,00
08/01/202021195 0015 001156 912,26157 439,90
09/01/2020773219 00013 000604 750,03414 577,50
10/01/2020702019 50012 500615 835,01395 569,95
13/01/20202746 5002 000203 537,5063 070,00
14/01/2020246610 00020 500312 507,52644 938,03
15/01/202049011 0000341 530,000
16/01/20202707 5000230 037,510
17/01/202034317 00010 500214 397,57324 725,00
20/01/2020311 0001 00030 405,0030 650,00
21/01/202013133 5005 000106 334,33152 792,50
22/01/20201504 0000120 897,500
23/01/2020753 0001 50090 395,0045 810,00
24/01/202034819 50017 500288 042,50535 807,42
27/01/20201702 000059 472,500
28/01/2020641 0001 50029 590,0145 020,00
29/01/20206112 5002 50074 655,0075 165,00
30/01/2020402 000058 815,000
31/01/20201202 500073 182,500
01/2020564361146 001122 0014 526 949,743 803 565,31
03/02/2020501 000029 285,020
04/02/202001604 7500141 080,00
05/02/2020069020 2500611 300,01
06/02/202015216 0006 000183 340,00184 000,52
07/02/2020612811 00011 000333 073,65334 622,50
10/02/20203589 5003 000288 760,0191 650,00
11/02/202011313 0009 50090 867,51288 985,00
12/02/20204134 0004 000125 830,00125 900,00


DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
13/02/2020842 5002 50078 375,0078 550,00
14/02/202021166 0003 500191 022,50111 630,00
17/02/20200902 500079 915,00
18/02/202027138 0004 000255 262,51127 960,00
19/02/202018106 0006 000190 822,51191 842,50
20/02/202040119 0002 000283 861,5463 640,00
21/02/2020341710 5006 500324 392,50202 167,96
24/02/202030012 5000376 350,010
25/02/20202206 0000175 592,500
02/202033126695 00085 5002 926 835,262 633 243,49
Total S1/2020895627241 001207 5017 453 785,006 436 808,80

Due to the market environment linked to the health crisis, all operations within the liquidity agreement were suspended as of 26 February 2020.

