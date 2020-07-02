Paris La Défense, 02 July 2020
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020:
·33,500 shares
·3,950,544.00 €
As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
·0 share
·4,976,456.00 €
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 30st June 2020 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|02/01/2020
|6
|6
|3 000
|3 000
|94 520,00
|94 640,00
|03/01/2020
|51
|31
|12 500
|12 500
|390 480,50
|391 467,51
|06/01/2020
|60
|35
|13 500
|13 500
|415 077,50
|416 292,50
|07/01/2020
|1
|2
|500
|500
|15 575,00
|15 600,00
|08/01/2020
|21
|19
|5 001
|5 001
|156 912,26
|157 439,90
|09/01/2020
|77
|32
|19 000
|13 000
|604 750,03
|414 577,50
|10/01/2020
|70
|20
|19 500
|12 500
|615 835,01
|395 569,95
|13/01/2020
|27
|4
|6 500
|2 000
|203 537,50
|63 070,00
|14/01/2020
|24
|66
|10 000
|20 500
|312 507,52
|644 938,03
|15/01/2020
|49
|0
|11 000
|0
|341 530,00
|0
|16/01/2020
|27
|0
|7 500
|0
|230 037,51
|0
|17/01/2020
|34
|31
|7 000
|10 500
|214 397,57
|324 725,00
|20/01/2020
|3
|1
|1 000
|1 000
|30 405,00
|30 650,00
|21/01/2020
|13
|13
|3 500
|5 000
|106 334,33
|152 792,50
|22/01/2020
|15
|0
|4 000
|0
|120 897,50
|0
|23/01/2020
|7
|5
|3 000
|1 500
|90 395,00
|45 810,00
|24/01/2020
|34
|81
|9 500
|17 500
|288 042,50
|535 807,42
|27/01/2020
|17
|0
|2 000
|0
|59 472,50
|0
|28/01/2020
|6
|4
|1 000
|1 500
|29 590,01
|45 020,00
|29/01/2020
|6
|11
|2 500
|2 500
|74 655,00
|75 165,00
|30/01/2020
|4
|0
|2 000
|0
|58 815,00
|0
|31/01/2020
|12
|0
|2 500
|0
|73 182,50
|0
|01/2020
|564
|361
|146 001
|122 001
|4 526 949,74
|3 803 565,31
|03/02/2020
|5
|0
|1 000
|0
|29 285,02
|0
|04/02/2020
|0
|16
|0
|4 750
|0
|141 080,00
|05/02/2020
|0
|69
|0
|20 250
|0
|611 300,01
|06/02/2020
|15
|21
|6 000
|6 000
|183 340,00
|184 000,52
|07/02/2020
|61
|28
|11 000
|11 000
|333 073,65
|334 622,50
|10/02/2020
|35
|8
|9 500
|3 000
|288 760,01
|91 650,00
|11/02/2020
|11
|31
|3 000
|9 500
|90 867,51
|288 985,00
|12/02/2020
|4
|13
|4 000
|4 000
|125 830,00
|125 900,00
|13/02/2020
|8
|4
|2 500
|2 500
|78 375,00
|78 550,00
|14/02/2020
|21
|16
|6 000
|3 500
|191 022,50
|111 630,00
|17/02/2020
|0
|9
|0
|2 500
|0
|79 915,00
|18/02/2020
|27
|13
|8 000
|4 000
|255 262,51
|127 960,00
|19/02/2020
|18
|10
|6 000
|6 000
|190 822,51
|191 842,50
|20/02/2020
|40
|11
|9 000
|2 000
|283 861,54
|63 640,00
|21/02/2020
|34
|17
|10 500
|6 500
|324 392,50
|202 167,96
|24/02/2020
|30
|0
|12 500
|0
|376 350,01
|0
|25/02/2020
|22
|0
|6 000
|0
|175 592,50
|0
|02/2020
|331
|266
|95 000
|85 500
|2 926 835,26
|2 633 243,49
|Total S1/2020
|895
|627
|241 001
|207 501
|7 453 785,00
|6 436 808,80
Due to the market environment linked to the health crisis, all operations within the liquidity agreement were suspended as of 26 February 2020.
