Paris La Défense, 02 July 2020



Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020:

·33,500 shares

·3,950,544.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

·0 share

·4,976,456.00 €

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 30st June 2020 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/01/2020 6 6 3 000 3 000 94 520,00 94 640,00 03/01/2020 51 31 12 500 12 500 390 480,50 391 467,51 06/01/2020 60 35 13 500 13 500 415 077,50 416 292,50 07/01/2020 1 2 500 500 15 575,00 15 600,00 08/01/2020 21 19 5 001 5 001 156 912,26 157 439,90 09/01/2020 77 32 19 000 13 000 604 750,03 414 577,50 10/01/2020 70 20 19 500 12 500 615 835,01 395 569,95 13/01/2020 27 4 6 500 2 000 203 537,50 63 070,00 14/01/2020 24 66 10 000 20 500 312 507,52 644 938,03 15/01/2020 49 0 11 000 0 341 530,00 0 16/01/2020 27 0 7 500 0 230 037,51 0 17/01/2020 34 31 7 000 10 500 214 397,57 324 725,00 20/01/2020 3 1 1 000 1 000 30 405,00 30 650,00 21/01/2020 13 13 3 500 5 000 106 334,33 152 792,50 22/01/2020 15 0 4 000 0 120 897,50 0 23/01/2020 7 5 3 000 1 500 90 395,00 45 810,00 24/01/2020 34 81 9 500 17 500 288 042,50 535 807,42 27/01/2020 17 0 2 000 0 59 472,50 0 28/01/2020 6 4 1 000 1 500 29 590,01 45 020,00 29/01/2020 6 11 2 500 2 500 74 655,00 75 165,00 30/01/2020 4 0 2 000 0 58 815,00 0 31/01/2020 12 0 2 500 0 73 182,50 0 01/2020 564 361 146 001 122 001 4 526 949,74 3 803 565,31 03/02/2020 5 0 1 000 0 29 285,02 0 04/02/2020 0 16 0 4 750 0 141 080,00 05/02/2020 0 69 0 20 250 0 611 300,01 06/02/2020 15 21 6 000 6 000 183 340,00 184 000,52 07/02/2020 61 28 11 000 11 000 333 073,65 334 622,50 10/02/2020 35 8 9 500 3 000 288 760,01 91 650,00 11/02/2020 11 31 3 000 9 500 90 867,51 288 985,00 12/02/2020 4 13 4 000 4 000 125 830,00 125 900,00





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 13/02/2020 8 4 2 500 2 500 78 375,00 78 550,00 14/02/2020 21 16 6 000 3 500 191 022,50 111 630,00 17/02/2020 0 9 0 2 500 0 79 915,00 18/02/2020 27 13 8 000 4 000 255 262,51 127 960,00 19/02/2020 18 10 6 000 6 000 190 822,51 191 842,50 20/02/2020 40 11 9 000 2 000 283 861,54 63 640,00 21/02/2020 34 17 10 500 6 500 324 392,50 202 167,96 24/02/2020 30 0 12 500 0 376 350,01 0 25/02/2020 22 0 6 000 0 175 592,50 0 02/2020 331 266 95 000 85 500 2 926 835,26 2 633 243,49 Total S1/2020 895 627 241 001 207 501 7 453 785,00 6 436 808,80

Due to the market environment linked to the health crisis, all operations within the liquidity agreement were suspended as of 26 February 2020.

Attachment