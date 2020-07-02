New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodegradable Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917977/?utm_source=GNW





- The bio-based materials have several potential benefits for greenhouse gas balances and other environmental impacts over whole life cycles and in the use of renewable, rather than finite resources. It is intended that the use of biodegradable materials will contribute to sustainability and reduction in the environmental impact associated with the disposal of oil-based polymers.

- According to European bioplastics, Biodegradable plastics altogether, including PLA, PHA, starch blends, and others, account for over 55.5% (over one million tonnes) of the global bioplastics production capacities. The production of biodegradable plastics is expected to increase to 1.33 million in 2024, especially due to PHA’s significant growth rates. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major hub for the bioplastics industry, with 45% of bioplastics were produced in the Asia-pacific region in 2019.

- The US-based Kroger Co. (which orders about 6 billion bags each year and is one of the largest grocery chains in the country) announced in 2018 that it will go plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. The company serves almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains. This is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging (non-plastic).

- With the outbreak of Covid-19, many companies have begun shifting away from the sustainability goal of banning plastic. Some studies have suggested that the virus can be passed on through cardboard and plastic, which has resulted in increased usage of single-use materials across supermarkets to wrap products, like cling film for fruit and vegetables.



Key Market Trends

Beverage Packaging is Expected to be One of the Most Significant Applications



- The market for biodegradable packaging in the Beverage sector is anticipated to witness growth with the never-ending demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages. The demand for bottled-water is credited to consumers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water, the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of portability and convenience provided by bottled water.?

- An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

- Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

- However, the lightweight and ease of manufacturing of plastic bottles compared to carton-based packages has been a major restraining factor of the bio-degradable packaging in the beverage packaging industry.



United States is Expected to Hold Major Market Share in North America



- In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

- According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generates almost 80 million tons of packaging waste each year. About half of the packaging waste in the US comes from food and beverage products. And the agency mentions that large food corporations like Nestle and Unilever generate the majority of plastic waste.

- With an increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues rather than resisting change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.



Competitive Landscape

The biodegradable packaging market is highly fragmented. The market studied comprises of Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, and Tetra Pak International SA, among others. Several regional firms in countries, such as India, are also trying to gain market share. Barriers to entry are low, which is resulting in the advent of smaller players, further increasing competitive rivalry.



- May 2020 - ???????????????Tetra Pak joins the European alliance for a green recovery, launched by the European Parliament on 14 April 2020, with a view to building a better future post the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance gathers stakeholders to support a green recovery plan that puts the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, and resilient food supply chains at the center of Europe’s economic policy for the next seven years.

- Mar 2020 - Amcor collaborated with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry and to improve recyclability of plastic products.



